Chief of Mutambara installed after years of dispute

News / National

by Staff reporter

The long-running contest over the Mutambara chieftainship was finally settled this afternoon with the official installation of Mr Norman Mutambara as the substantive Chief of the Mutambara Clan.The historic ceremony, held at Guhune Secondary School in Chimanimani, drew a large crowd of government officials, traditional leaders, and community members, marking the end of years of uncertainty following the death of the former Chief Mutambara in 2013.Speaking on behalf of Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe, Deputy Minister Eng Benjamin Kabikira said the appointment signaled a renewed commitment by the Second Republic to strengthen traditional institutions."The Second Republic has made it clear that traditional leadership is not a ceremonial role. Chiefs are the backbone of rural governance and custodians of our identity. That is why government has prioritised resolving historical leadership conflicts and empowering traditional leaders with the tools and authority to lead effectively," Kabikira said.Born on May 14, 1962, in Ngani Village, Chief Mutambara is the fifth son of the late Mr Samuel Mutambara. He attended Mutambara Reserve Primary School before proceeding to Mutambara Mission, where he completed his secondary education in 1977.He later joined the Zimbabwe Republic Police in 1981, serving with distinction until his retirement in 2018. Chief Mutambara is married and has four sons and two daughters.In his acceptance speech, the newly installed chief pledged to serve with humility, uphold cultural values, and work for the unity and progress of his people."This chieftainship comes with great responsibility. I will uphold our traditions and work for the unity and development of our people," he said.The Mutambara community celebrated the installation with traditional rituals and festivities, expressing relief that a leadership vacuum which had persisted for more than a decade had finally been resolved.