Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman Killed in gory highway crash

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway trip ended in tragedy on Thursday evening when a 29-year-old woman was flung out of a speeding commuter omnibus and crushed to death after the vehicle overturned in Gwanda.

The accident occurred around 5PM at the 90km peg in Stanmore area when the Toyota Hiace kombi, carrying 14 passengers, suffered a rear right tyre burst.

Police said the driver, Kennedy Nyawiyanga, lost control of the vehicle, which rolled once before landing on its left side.

In the chaos, Fillatha Sibanda was violently thrown out of the kombi, striking the tarmac and dying instantly from severe head injuries.

Three other passengers sustained injuries in the crash. They were rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital, while one critically hurt victim was later transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Chiratidzo Dube confirmed the accident.

"The rear right tyre burst and the vehicle rolled once before landing on its left side. Sadly, one passenger died on the spot after being thrown out," she said.

Sibanda's body was taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

Police have since urged motorists to regularly inspect tyres and ensure vehicles are roadworthy before embarking on long-distance trips, warning that negligence continues to claim lives on Zimbabwe's highways.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Killed, #Crash, #Highway

Comments


Must Read

Man locked up for stealing donkeys

53 mins ago | 22 Views

Duo kills brother over maize

56 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Minister caught in Expo scandal

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Police dismiss reports of arrest in Businessman's murder

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Chief of Mutambara installed after years of dispute

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF candidate wins unopposed

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Court orders Avenues clinic to restore radiology department

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Private schools warned against withholding results

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

South Africans fined for obstructing traffic at Zimbabwe crash scene

7 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwe's 2008 financial crash continues to haunt regulators

7 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe FIU fines 4 banks over weak AML Controls

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

Vic Falls residents push for clarity in Town Clerk probe

7 hrs ago | 138 Views

Qatari Sheikh in Zimbabwe for landmark visit

7 hrs ago | 250 Views

Sexual abuse scandal rocks Bubi Valley Conservancy

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Welshman Ncube's CCC backtracks on September congress

7 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zanu-PF councillor grabs farm, jailed

7 hrs ago | 148 Views

Brothers jailed for selling weed at tuckshop

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

How to tell if you are financially ready for franchise ownership

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

Dynamos suspends Marriot's son

10 hrs ago | 326 Views

MRP defends calls for Mthwakazi restoration

10 hrs ago | 216 Views

Man dies after bizarre self-harm incident in Budiriro

10 hrs ago | 641 Views

Schools in Zimbabwe struggle as BEAM funds remain unpaid

10 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe doctors continue to leave

10 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabwean student dies after brutal attack in India

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

High Court removes ZHPT from contested housing project

10 hrs ago | 151 Views

Harare to add 3 more interchanges, Bulawayo dololo

10 hrs ago | 529 Views

NSSA, NBS drive affordable housing

10 hrs ago | 141 Views

Funding shortfalls undermine Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical supply chain

11 hrs ago | 76 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Pumula

11 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chaos at Dembare training as owner's son blocks team bus

11 hrs ago | 194 Views

MPs push for formalisation of informal sector

11 hrs ago | 40 Views

Founders High deputy head fined over dodgy bus hire deal

11 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe drafts sports ethics bill to combat match-fixing

11 hrs ago | 32 Views

Nearly four years on, still no answers to Douglas Munatsi death

11 hrs ago | 236 Views

Pastors4ED disburses start-up capital to Harare churches

11 hrs ago | 43 Views

Chiwenga flies to India

11 hrs ago | 189 Views

Cop shoots self in knee drama

11 hrs ago | 244 Views

Naked night brawl lands Bulawayo men in court

11 hrs ago | 321 Views

Bulawayo duo in court over violent robbery spree

11 hrs ago | 73 Views

Nyokayemabhunu's court case postponed to September

21 Aug 2025 at 16:22hrs | 764 Views

'Fraud' kingpin arrested in UAE, extradited to Zimbabwe

21 Aug 2025 at 16:21hrs | 1159 Views

Fong-kong receipts alleged in Highlanders FC player deal

21 Aug 2025 at 16:20hrs | 546 Views

Woman in court for illegal abortion

21 Aug 2025 at 16:19hrs | 520 Views

Zimbabwe to set up fund to compensate farmers

21 Aug 2025 at 16:19hrs | 343 Views

Academic manipulation scandal rocks top Harare college

21 Aug 2025 at 16:18hrs | 991 Views

Bereka Mwana was one of the best approaches

21 Aug 2025 at 14:41hrs | 586 Views

Are Zimbabwe economic growth rates real?

21 Aug 2025 at 13:08hrs | 206 Views

Zimbabwe to cap civil service wage bill

21 Aug 2025 at 12:35hrs | 1343 Views

4 Zimbabwean referees get World Cup slots

21 Aug 2025 at 12:33hrs | 292 Views