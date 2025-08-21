Woman Killed in gory highway crash

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway trip ended in tragedy on Thursday evening when a 29-year-old woman was flung out of a speeding commuter omnibus and crushed to death after the vehicle overturned in Gwanda.The accident occurred around 5PM at the 90km peg in Stanmore area when the Toyota Hiace kombi, carrying 14 passengers, suffered a rear right tyre burst.Police said the driver, Kennedy Nyawiyanga, lost control of the vehicle, which rolled once before landing on its left side.In the chaos, Fillatha Sibanda was violently thrown out of the kombi, striking the tarmac and dying instantly from severe head injuries.Three other passengers sustained injuries in the crash. They were rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital, while one critically hurt victim was later transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Chiratidzo Dube confirmed the accident."The rear right tyre burst and the vehicle rolled once before landing on its left side. Sadly, one passenger died on the spot after being thrown out," she said.Sibanda's body was taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.Police have since urged motorists to regularly inspect tyres and ensure vehicles are roadworthy before embarking on long-distance trips, warning that negligence continues to claim lives on Zimbabwe's highways.