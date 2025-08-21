Police dismiss reports of arrest in Businessman's murder

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have dismissed social media reports claiming that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of businessman Mr Joseph Mutangadura, who was shot dead at his Ruwa home during a suspected armed robbery on Sunday night.Mutangadura, aged 67, was rushed to hospital after the shooting but was pronounced dead on arrival.Since the incident, social media platforms have been awash with claims that one of the seven suspects had been apprehended. One widely shared Facebook post alleged that the suspect was arrested in the Gazebo area following a gunfight with police, and that he later revealed some of his accomplices were hiding in Epworth.However, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi dismissed the claims as false."People should disregard what is being circulated on social media. The police will officially pronounce any developments regarding the Mutangadura incident. Those who are putting information on social media which is not verified should be careful, lest they interfere with investigations and in the process derail what the police is doing," Nyathi said.He confirmed that investigations are ongoing and that the suspects remain at large.Meanwhile, the Mutangadura family has announced burial arrangements. His body will be collected from the parlour on Friday, followed by a church service at his Ruwa home where it will lie in state. He will be laid to rest at Goromonzi Turnoff Cemetery on Saturday.The community has been left reeling from the brutal murder.Mr Rogers Pote, a Goromonzi resident, described the late businessman as a community pillar:"We are still in shock following this tragedy. There are people who are heartless out there. Killing someone in cold blood like that has left us wondering if all of us are really safe.I knew Mr Mutangadura when I was still a youth in the ruling party in Mashonaland East Province. He used to be one of those people who could not think twice when it came to assisting during party events. Not only did he contribute immensely on party issues, but he also helped vulnerable families, employed many people for decades, and even built houses for some. This is a huge loss to the Goromonzi community and the province as a whole."The murder of Mutangadura has heightened fears over rising violent crime in residential areas, with police urging the public to remain calm and await verified updates.