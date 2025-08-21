Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Duo kills brother over maize

by Simbarashe Sithole
40 mins ago | Views
Police in Kanyemba are hunting for two murder suspects who allegedly axed their brother to death in a maize dispute on Thursday.

The duo Gilbert Kadziyanike (25) and Alfred Kadziyanike (22) fled after killing Arimasau Kadziyanike.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

According to Witness Edmore Teguru, the duo axed their brother and fled from the scene.

"We are saddened here in Charamba village, Kanyemba, after the two suspects axed their brother in a maize dispute," Teguru said.

"They left him in a pool of blood, and villagers observed that he was dead before filing a police report."

The body was taken to Guruve hospital mortuary for safekeeping.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Man locked up for stealing donkeys

46 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Minister caught in Expo scandal

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Police dismiss reports of arrest in Businessman's murder

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Woman Killed in gory highway crash

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Chief of Mutambara installed after years of dispute

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF candidate wins unopposed

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Court orders Avenues clinic to restore radiology department

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Private schools warned against withholding results

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

South Africans fined for obstructing traffic at Zimbabwe crash scene

7 hrs ago | 528 Views

Zimbabwe's 2008 financial crash continues to haunt regulators

7 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe FIU fines 4 banks over weak AML Controls

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

Vic Falls residents push for clarity in Town Clerk probe

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Qatari Sheikh in Zimbabwe for landmark visit

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

Sexual abuse scandal rocks Bubi Valley Conservancy

7 hrs ago | 309 Views

Welshman Ncube's CCC backtracks on September congress

7 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zanu-PF councillor grabs farm, jailed

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Brothers jailed for selling weed at tuckshop

7 hrs ago | 161 Views

How to tell if you are financially ready for franchise ownership

7 hrs ago | 58 Views

Dynamos suspends Marriot's son

10 hrs ago | 324 Views

MRP defends calls for Mthwakazi restoration

10 hrs ago | 215 Views

Man dies after bizarre self-harm incident in Budiriro

10 hrs ago | 639 Views

Schools in Zimbabwe struggle as BEAM funds remain unpaid

10 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe doctors continue to leave

10 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabwean student dies after brutal attack in India

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

High Court removes ZHPT from contested housing project

10 hrs ago | 151 Views

Harare to add 3 more interchanges, Bulawayo dololo

10 hrs ago | 528 Views

NSSA, NBS drive affordable housing

10 hrs ago | 140 Views

Funding shortfalls undermine Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical supply chain

10 hrs ago | 76 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Pumula

10 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chaos at Dembare training as owner's son blocks team bus

10 hrs ago | 194 Views

MPs push for formalisation of informal sector

10 hrs ago | 40 Views

Founders High deputy head fined over dodgy bus hire deal

10 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe drafts sports ethics bill to combat match-fixing

10 hrs ago | 32 Views

Nearly four years on, still no answers to Douglas Munatsi death

11 hrs ago | 233 Views

Pastors4ED disburses start-up capital to Harare churches

11 hrs ago | 43 Views

Chiwenga flies to India

11 hrs ago | 189 Views

Cop shoots self in knee drama

11 hrs ago | 243 Views

Naked night brawl lands Bulawayo men in court

11 hrs ago | 320 Views

Bulawayo duo in court over violent robbery spree

11 hrs ago | 73 Views

Nyokayemabhunu's court case postponed to September

21 Aug 2025 at 16:22hrs | 762 Views

'Fraud' kingpin arrested in UAE, extradited to Zimbabwe

21 Aug 2025 at 16:21hrs | 1159 Views

Fong-kong receipts alleged in Highlanders FC player deal

21 Aug 2025 at 16:20hrs | 546 Views

Woman in court for illegal abortion

21 Aug 2025 at 16:19hrs | 519 Views

Zimbabwe to set up fund to compensate farmers

21 Aug 2025 at 16:19hrs | 343 Views

Academic manipulation scandal rocks top Harare college

21 Aug 2025 at 16:18hrs | 991 Views

Bereka Mwana was one of the best approaches

21 Aug 2025 at 14:41hrs | 584 Views

Are Zimbabwe economic growth rates real?

21 Aug 2025 at 13:08hrs | 206 Views

Zimbabwe to cap civil service wage bill

21 Aug 2025 at 12:35hrs | 1342 Views

4 Zimbabwean referees get World Cup slots

21 Aug 2025 at 12:33hrs | 292 Views