Duo kills brother over maize

by Simbarashe Sithole

Police in Kanyemba are hunting for two murder suspects who allegedly axed their brother to death in a maize dispute on Thursday.The duo Gilbert Kadziyanike (25) and Alfred Kadziyanike (22) fled after killing Arimasau Kadziyanike.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.According to Witness Edmore Teguru, the duo axed their brother and fled from the scene."We are saddened here in Charamba village, Kanyemba, after the two suspects axed their brother in a maize dispute," Teguru said."They left him in a pool of blood, and villagers observed that he was dead before filing a police report."The body was taken to Guruve hospital mortuary for safekeeping.