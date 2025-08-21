Latest News Editor's Choice


Man locked up for stealing donkeys

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole in Chipinge
A 47-year-old man, Edmore Mlambo Msipa from Masimbe village under Chief Musikavanhu in Chipinge, has been slapped with a three-year imprisonment for stock theft after his intention to steal four donkeys was short-lived when the owner, Sister Sigauke, confronted him whilst on his way to sell them at a nearby shopping centre.

Of the three-year initial sentence, Chipinge Magistrate, Mr Nixon Mangoti suspended a year for five years on condition of good behaviour which will leave the accused to effectively serve two-year jail term.

The court heard that on August 20  at around 13:00 hours Sigauke was heading home from a nearby village where he met Msipa with four of her donkeys.

The complainant (Sigauke) confronted the accused (Msipa) who initially lied that he was taking them to the village headman because they had intruded into his uncle's garden. The complainant further quizzed and pressed accused with a series of questions until he failed to comprehend and account for his actions.

The court further heard that the accused tried to run away, but villagers swiftly responded after the complainant shouted for help, leading to his apprehension within 800 metres towards possible escape.

The accused later confessed that he intended to sell the stolen donkeys at Gumira area. He was then escorted to the police where they arrested him. The stolen donkeys that were recovered were valued at US$400

Source - Byo24News

