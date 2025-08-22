Shamu praises Mnangagwa's SADC leadership

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Information Minister Webster Shamu has praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his recently concluded tenure as chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), describing it as a significant achievement for Zimbabwe.Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, the Zanu-PF Chegutu East MP and chair of the Foreign Affairs and International Trade Committee said Mnangagwa's leadership was "about action, not words," highlighting regional development projects completed under his watch. Shamu cited the Beitbridge–Harare–Chirundu Highway, the Mbudzi Traffic Interchange, upgrades to the VIP pavilion at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, and the commissioning of Hwange Units 7 and 8, which added new capacity to the national power grid.Mnangagwa officially handed over the SADC chairmanship to Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina at the 45th summit in Harare last week. Shamu noted that the leadership helped facilitate the signing of the Agreement Amending the Treaty by Madagascar and Mauritius, bringing the number of signatories to 15.He further stated that Zimbabwe received commendations from fellow member states for "lifting regional integration to new heights," adding: "Zimbabwe leads, Zimbabwe inspires, and Zimbabwe delivers."Shamu, long known for his outspoken support of Zimbabwean leaders, previously lauded former President Robert Mugabe and has now redirected his praise towards Mnangagwa.