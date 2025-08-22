Mercedes Benz hit by train in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

A mother and her three children had a narrow escape on Thursday morning when their Mercedes was struck by a train at a level crossing in Mahatshula North, Bulawayo.Witnesses said the woman overtook vehicles that had stopped to allow the train to pass, leading to the collision with the rear left side of her car. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) expressed concern over a recent rise in rail-road level crossing accidents, urging motorists to exercise caution when approaching intersections. In a recent alert, NRZ noted similar incidents on March 20 and 21 this year, including a car-train collision on the Chiredzi-Triangle Road that left a couple injured and another in Gweru where there were no injuries."Safety is everyone's responsibility. We urge all road users to stop at level crossings, look out for trains and listen for warning signals," NRZ said.The parastatal highlighted ongoing regional efforts to curb accidents, including an annual public awareness campaign in October coordinated by the Southern African Railway Association.Meanwhile, NRZ reported the arrest of three Bulawayo brothers — Francis, Givemore, and James Gwaringa - at a roadblock near Gweru for possession of seven wagon leaf springs valued at US$2 310, along with a gas tank and cutting torch. NRZ warned that theft or vandalism of railway infrastructure could result in up to 10 years' imprisonment.