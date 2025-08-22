Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mercedes Benz hit by train in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A mother and her three children had a narrow escape on Thursday morning when their Mercedes was struck by a train at a level crossing in Mahatshula North, Bulawayo.

Witnesses said the woman overtook vehicles that had stopped to allow the train to pass, leading to the collision with the rear left side of her car. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) expressed concern over a recent rise in rail-road level crossing accidents, urging motorists to exercise caution when approaching intersections. In a recent alert, NRZ noted similar incidents on March 20 and 21 this year, including a car-train collision on the Chiredzi-Triangle Road that left a couple injured and another in Gweru where there were no injuries.

"Safety is everyone's responsibility. We urge all road users to stop at level crossings, look out for trains and listen for warning signals," NRZ said.

The parastatal highlighted ongoing regional efforts to curb accidents, including an annual public awareness campaign in October coordinated by the Southern African Railway Association.

Meanwhile, NRZ reported the arrest of three Bulawayo brothers — Francis, Givemore, and James Gwaringa - at a roadblock near Gweru for possession of seven wagon leaf springs valued at US$2 310, along with a gas tank and cutting torch. NRZ warned that theft or vandalism of railway infrastructure could result in up to 10 years' imprisonment.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Benz, #Train, #Bulawayo

Comments


Must Read

Hararians told to flush with bigger buckets

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe takes over Kaza Chairmanship

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Highlanders gamble on return of 'The Dutch Nomad'

1 hr ago | 44 Views

WFP donates off-road vehicles to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Canadian University, Zimbabwe forge sports alliance

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

4 dead in separate tragedies in Manicaland

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mother, son arrested for car thefts

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

2 killed, 10 injured in Honda Fit accident

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

AFM pastor in land ownership dispute

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Malayitsha fined for conning police officer

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Love rival stabbed and stoned to death

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Shamu praises Mnangagwa's SADC leadership

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Man locked up for stealing donkeys

15 hrs ago | 266 Views

Duo kills brother over maize

15 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Minister caught in Expo scandal

16 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Police dismiss reports of arrest in Businessman's murder

16 hrs ago | 354 Views

Woman Killed in gory highway crash

16 hrs ago | 588 Views

Chief of Mutambara installed after years of dispute

16 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zanu-PF candidate wins unopposed

16 hrs ago | 264 Views

Court orders Avenues clinic to restore radiology department

16 hrs ago | 105 Views

Private schools warned against withholding results

16 hrs ago | 47 Views

South Africans fined for obstructing traffic at Zimbabwe crash scene

21 hrs ago | 802 Views

Zimbabwe's 2008 financial crash continues to haunt regulators

21 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe FIU fines 4 banks over weak AML Controls

21 hrs ago | 306 Views

Vic Falls residents push for clarity in Town Clerk probe

21 hrs ago | 208 Views

Qatari Sheikh in Zimbabwe for landmark visit

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

Sexual abuse scandal rocks Bubi Valley Conservancy

21 hrs ago | 382 Views

Welshman Ncube's CCC backtracks on September congress

21 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zanu-PF councillor grabs farm, jailed

21 hrs ago | 193 Views

Brothers jailed for selling weed at tuckshop

22 hrs ago | 238 Views

How to tell if you are financially ready for franchise ownership

22 hrs ago | 74 Views

Dynamos suspends Marriot's son

22 Aug 2025 at 09:51hrs | 349 Views

MRP defends calls for Mthwakazi restoration

22 Aug 2025 at 09:50hrs | 253 Views

Man dies after bizarre self-harm incident in Budiriro

22 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 845 Views

Schools in Zimbabwe struggle as BEAM funds remain unpaid

22 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 72 Views

Zimbabwe doctors continue to leave

22 Aug 2025 at 09:48hrs | 317 Views

Zimbabwean student dies after brutal attack in India

22 Aug 2025 at 09:46hrs | 912 Views

High Court removes ZHPT from contested housing project

22 Aug 2025 at 09:45hrs | 180 Views

Harare to add 3 more interchanges, Bulawayo dololo

22 Aug 2025 at 09:45hrs | 707 Views

NSSA, NBS drive affordable housing

22 Aug 2025 at 09:44hrs | 172 Views

Funding shortfalls undermine Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical supply chain

22 Aug 2025 at 09:42hrs | 90 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Pumula

22 Aug 2025 at 09:42hrs | 259 Views

Chaos at Dembare training as owner's son blocks team bus

22 Aug 2025 at 09:41hrs | 223 Views

MPs push for formalisation of informal sector

22 Aug 2025 at 09:40hrs | 57 Views

Founders High deputy head fined over dodgy bus hire deal

22 Aug 2025 at 09:39hrs | 328 Views

Zimbabwe drafts sports ethics bill to combat match-fixing

22 Aug 2025 at 09:37hrs | 41 Views

Nearly four years on, still no answers to Douglas Munatsi death

22 Aug 2025 at 09:34hrs | 328 Views

Pastors4ED disburses start-up capital to Harare churches

22 Aug 2025 at 09:33hrs | 51 Views

Chiwenga flies to India

22 Aug 2025 at 09:32hrs | 228 Views