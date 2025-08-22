Love rival stabbed and stoned to death

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two men from Inyathi are facing murder charges after allegedly killing a man in a brutal attack that has left the local community in shock.Kudzie Takaendesa (24) and Fanuel Moyo (30) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Abednico Ndebele. They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody until 8 September. The pair was advised to apply for bail at the High Court and informed of their right to legal representation.According to court papers, Fanuel reportedly visited his girlfriend's homestead intending to spend the night, only to find her with another man, Admire Ndlangamandla. A confrontation ensued, and Admire fled to his home after overpowering Fanuel.Fanuel then called Kudzie, and the two men armed themselves with a knife and stones before going to Admire's home. The court heard that they pelted him with stones, set his bedroom hut on fire, and stabbed him repeatedly. Admire died at the scene.The suspects allegedly attempted to cover up the crime, dumping the victim's body in a neighbour's yard before fleeing. Police launched a manhunt that led to their swift arrest.Villagers described the killing as the most gruesome they had witnessed in years. The case is ongoing.