Malayitsha fined for conning police officer

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Bulawayo cross-border transporter has been fined after duping a police officer who entrusted him with money to buy a refrigerator.Mlungisi Nkala (36) of Pumula South appeared before Magistrate Maxwell Ncube facing fraud charges and was ordered to pay a fine of US$300.Prosecutor Mehluli Ndlovu told the court that on February 22, Nkala received R3 500 from police officer Melody Mutemeri in Bulawayo's city centre. The money was meant for him to purchase a deep freezer from South Africa.Instead, Nkala pocketed the cash and failed to deliver the appliance. After realising she had been swindled, Mutemeri reported the matter to the police, leading to Nkala's arrest.The court heard that the total value lost was R3 500, and nothing has been recovered.