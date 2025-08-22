Latest News Editor's Choice


AFM pastor in land ownership dispute

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) church advisory board chairperson and pastor, Titus Murefu, is facing accusations of harassing former farm workers by cutting off their water supplies despite allegedly failing to pay the full purchase price of the land he occupies.

Murefu reportedly bought Plot 12 in Glen Forest — once a thriving flower export farm — from former owner Errol Tarr for US$135 000, but only paid a deposit of US$13 500 some 20 years ago. Tarr, who now lives in the United Kingdom, says the cleric has not settled the outstanding balance of US$121 500 despite repeated promises.

Tarr claims Murefu has since taken full possession of the land, leased it to various tenants, stripped it of timber and made life unbearable for his former workers who have lived on the farm for more than 40 years. The workers insist they stayed behind in the hope of receiving pension payouts from the farm's sale.

"This man presents himself as a man of God, yet he cut off basic water supplies for poor families while leasing property he doesn't even own," Tarr said. He added that his parents and in-laws died waiting for payment and lamented that his grandparents' ashes, scattered on the farm, "do not rest in peace because of Murefu."

A visit to the property found 82-year-old Benziloni Chobvani living with his wife and 10 children in deteriorating conditions. He said the workers were told their pensions would be paid once Murefu completed payment for the land, but nothing has materialised in over two decades. "We now fetch water from neighbouring plots, and there is no electricity," he said.

Other former workers have since died waiting for their promised payouts, with their children still occupying the homes. Many houses lack ablution facilities and water connections.

Contacted for comment, Murefu dismissed the allegations as "lies" meant to damage his reputation. "I have no such obligations. If their claims were genuine, they would have approached me or the courts. I reserve my right to sue for defamatory damages," he said.

However, court records (case HCH3871/24) filed by Tarr's company, Meadowlea Private Limited, show that the original agreement of sale was cancelled in 2004 due to non-payment. Despite this, Murefu allegedly continued to occupy the property and lease it to third parties without remitting any money to the owners.

The embattled pastor is also facing separate fraud allegations amounting to over US$200 000. He and his wife, Winnet, are accused of defrauding congregant Tafadzwa Patience Chimunya of US$80 000 and are being sued by businesswoman Cynthia Gambiza for more than US$150 000 in a related case involving the same property. Both matters are pending at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Tarr, meanwhile, insists the matter has dragged on for too long. "What else can be said? I live in a rented house while my family land has been stolen by someone who claims to be a Christian," he said.

Source - Newsday
More on: #AFM, #Pastor, #Land

