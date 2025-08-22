Latest News Editor's Choice


2 killed, 10 injured in Honda Fit accident

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Two people died and 10 others were injured on Thursday evening after a Honda Fit carrying 11 passengers overturned along the Nyanga–Rwenya Road.

Police said the accident occurred around 5pm near the 48-kilometre peg when the vehicle veered off the road, overturned and landed on its roof.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 21 August 2025 … Two people were killed while 10 others were injured," the Zimbabwe Republic Police said in a statement.

The deceased were taken to the Nyanga District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured passengers were transferred to Regina Coeli Mission Hospital for treatment.

Authorities have once again raised concern over the continued use of overloaded small vehicles, such as Honda Fits, to ferry passengers well beyond their recommended capacity — a trend that has contributed to the high number of road accidents across the country.

Source - Newsday
