Mother, son arrested for car thefts

A suspected vehicle theft and smuggling syndicate run by a Bindura businesswoman and her son has been dismantled in Mutare, with police recovering five luxury cars stolen in South Africa.The suspects, Junior Makochera and her son, Marshal Munashe Munyuru, were arrested after detectives linked them to the smuggling of a Toyota Fortuner, Ford Raptor, Mercedes Benz, Toyota Legend 50 GD6, and Ford Ranger into Zimbabwe.Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said detectives swooped in following a tip-off. A search of Munyuru's Dangamvura home led to the discovery of keys to the stolen vehicles, which he admitted belonged to his mother."Detectives recovered a white Ford Raptor with no registration plates and a Toyota Fortuner bearing fake plates. Further investigations revealed the Fortuner, Raptor and Mercedes Benz had all been stolen in South Africa between June 2023 and October 2024," said Chinyoka.Munyuru allegedly sold one of the Mercedes Benz models and attempted to conceal others at relatives' homes in Mutare and surrounding villages. Police later recovered the remaining vehicles, which had been hidden with friends and family members at the instruction of Makochera.Makochera, who runs a car sales business in Bindura, failed to provide proof of purchase and other documents for the vehicles, insisting she bought them from a man identified only as "Kudzi."The pair has since appeared in court facing charges of motor vehicle theft and smuggling. The matter is currently at the bail application stage.Interpol has since confirmed the vehicles were stolen in South Africa before being smuggled into Zimbabwe. Police say investigations are ongoing.