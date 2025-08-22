4 dead in separate tragedies in Manicaland

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two separate incidents in Manicaland Province on Thursday claimed the lives of four people, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.In Chimanimani, two-year-old twin brothers Jacob and Lincoln Gono died after a fire swept through a kitchen hut in Gwasha Village. Police said the children were playing inside when the blaze broke out. Their mother had reportedly gone to a nearby shop, leaving sweet potatoes cooking on the fireplace. By the time neighbours responded, the twins were trapped inside."The ZRP confirms a fire incident in which two twin brothers aged two… were burnt to death after a kitchen hut they were playing in caught fire," police said in a statement.Meanwhile, in Penhalonga, two artisanal miners were killed when a shaft collapsed at Plot 1102 Hawling Farm. The victims, identified as Solomon Mutisi (49) and Evidence Binde (29), were trapped underground in the early hours of the morning when the six-metre shaft they were working in gave way.Police said investigations into both tragedies are underway.