Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Canadian University, Zimbabwe forge sports alliance

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A new international partnership between Brock University's Sport Management (SPMA) program and the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) is set to open opportunities for athletes, researchers and sport leaders in both Canada and Zimbabwe.

The five-year agreement, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), will focus on advancing sport governance, delivering specialized training and fostering collaborative research between the two institutions.

ZOC President Thabani Gonye hailed the initiative as a bold step toward shared excellence. "We are excited to start this groundbreaking partnership with Brock University, which will raise the bar for academic and athletic achievement in Zimbabwe," he said. "This MOU represents our mutual dedication to promoting innovation, enabling scholars and athletes, and strengthening cultural ties between our countries."

The partnership was initiated during Associate Professor of Sport Management Shannon Kerwin's 2024 sabbatical, when she met Zimbabwean sport leader Lovemore Mhlanga and ZOC Special Programs Officer Lawrence Kamukapa through the Dream Together Masters program at Seoul National University. Their discussions revealed mutual goals in strengthening ZOC's research capacity and leveraging Brock's expertise in safe sport, governance and human resource management.

Kerwin will be joined by fellow SPMA faculty members Taylor McKee and Michael Van Bussel in leading the collaboration, with Brock's Centre for Sport Capacity playing a key role in developing micro-credential programming. Planned activities include training modules for ZOC board members on safe sport practices, governance best practices and HR strategies.

The initiative will also feature a research project examining governance within Zimbabwe's regional sport system, with the aim of sharing those insights across ZOC's networks. Longer-term goals include offering ZOC members access to Brock's online sport management courses, allowing them to earn credits or micro-credentials.

"For the ZOC, this partnership brings access to Brock's research expertise and training resources that can strengthen sport governance in Zimbabwe," Kerwin said. "For Brock, it's an opportunity to learn from the lived realities of sport in a decolonial context and to engage with leaders shaping sport on the international stage."

Christina Bosilo, Director of Brock International, said the collaboration reflects Brock's global strategy. "This aligns with Brock's International Strategic Plan, which prioritizes building impactful global partnerships, advancing cross-cultural understanding and creating meaningful opportunities for knowledge exchange."

The partnership is expected to create new pathways for academic and athletic growth, while strengthening international collaboration in sport management and governance.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Hararians told to flush with bigger buckets

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe takes over Kaza Chairmanship

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Highlanders gamble on return of 'The Dutch Nomad'

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

WFP donates off-road vehicles to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

4 dead in separate tragedies in Manicaland

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mother, son arrested for car thefts

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

2 killed, 10 injured in Honda Fit accident

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

AFM pastor in land ownership dispute

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Malayitsha fined for conning police officer

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Love rival stabbed and stoned to death

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mercedes Benz hit by train in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Shamu praises Mnangagwa's SADC leadership

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Man locked up for stealing donkeys

15 hrs ago | 266 Views

Duo kills brother over maize

16 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Minister caught in Expo scandal

16 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Police dismiss reports of arrest in Businessman's murder

16 hrs ago | 355 Views

Woman Killed in gory highway crash

16 hrs ago | 589 Views

Chief of Mutambara installed after years of dispute

16 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zanu-PF candidate wins unopposed

16 hrs ago | 264 Views

Court orders Avenues clinic to restore radiology department

16 hrs ago | 105 Views

Private schools warned against withholding results

16 hrs ago | 47 Views

South Africans fined for obstructing traffic at Zimbabwe crash scene

21 hrs ago | 802 Views

Zimbabwe's 2008 financial crash continues to haunt regulators

21 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe FIU fines 4 banks over weak AML Controls

21 hrs ago | 306 Views

Vic Falls residents push for clarity in Town Clerk probe

22 hrs ago | 208 Views

Qatari Sheikh in Zimbabwe for landmark visit

22 hrs ago | 285 Views

Sexual abuse scandal rocks Bubi Valley Conservancy

22 hrs ago | 383 Views

Welshman Ncube's CCC backtracks on September congress

22 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zanu-PF councillor grabs farm, jailed

22 hrs ago | 193 Views

Brothers jailed for selling weed at tuckshop

22 hrs ago | 238 Views

How to tell if you are financially ready for franchise ownership

22 hrs ago | 74 Views

Dynamos suspends Marriot's son

22 Aug 2025 at 09:51hrs | 349 Views

MRP defends calls for Mthwakazi restoration

22 Aug 2025 at 09:50hrs | 253 Views

Man dies after bizarre self-harm incident in Budiriro

22 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 846 Views

Schools in Zimbabwe struggle as BEAM funds remain unpaid

22 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 72 Views

Zimbabwe doctors continue to leave

22 Aug 2025 at 09:48hrs | 318 Views

Zimbabwean student dies after brutal attack in India

22 Aug 2025 at 09:46hrs | 913 Views

High Court removes ZHPT from contested housing project

22 Aug 2025 at 09:45hrs | 180 Views

Harare to add 3 more interchanges, Bulawayo dololo

22 Aug 2025 at 09:45hrs | 708 Views

NSSA, NBS drive affordable housing

22 Aug 2025 at 09:44hrs | 172 Views

Funding shortfalls undermine Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical supply chain

22 Aug 2025 at 09:42hrs | 90 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Pumula

22 Aug 2025 at 09:42hrs | 259 Views

Chaos at Dembare training as owner's son blocks team bus

22 Aug 2025 at 09:41hrs | 223 Views

MPs push for formalisation of informal sector

22 Aug 2025 at 09:40hrs | 57 Views

Founders High deputy head fined over dodgy bus hire deal

22 Aug 2025 at 09:39hrs | 328 Views

Zimbabwe drafts sports ethics bill to combat match-fixing

22 Aug 2025 at 09:37hrs | 41 Views

Nearly four years on, still no answers to Douglas Munatsi death

22 Aug 2025 at 09:34hrs | 328 Views

Pastors4ED disburses start-up capital to Harare churches

22 Aug 2025 at 09:33hrs | 51 Views

Chiwenga flies to India

22 Aug 2025 at 09:32hrs | 228 Views