Canadian University, Zimbabwe forge sports alliance

A new international partnership between Brock University's Sport Management (SPMA) program and the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) is set to open opportunities for athletes, researchers and sport leaders in both Canada and Zimbabwe.The five-year agreement, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), will focus on advancing sport governance, delivering specialized training and fostering collaborative research between the two institutions.ZOC President Thabani Gonye hailed the initiative as a bold step toward shared excellence. "We are excited to start this groundbreaking partnership with Brock University, which will raise the bar for academic and athletic achievement in Zimbabwe," he said. "This MOU represents our mutual dedication to promoting innovation, enabling scholars and athletes, and strengthening cultural ties between our countries."The partnership was initiated during Associate Professor of Sport Management Shannon Kerwin's 2024 sabbatical, when she met Zimbabwean sport leader Lovemore Mhlanga and ZOC Special Programs Officer Lawrence Kamukapa through the Dream Together Masters program at Seoul National University. Their discussions revealed mutual goals in strengthening ZOC's research capacity and leveraging Brock's expertise in safe sport, governance and human resource management.Kerwin will be joined by fellow SPMA faculty members Taylor McKee and Michael Van Bussel in leading the collaboration, with Brock's Centre for Sport Capacity playing a key role in developing micro-credential programming. Planned activities include training modules for ZOC board members on safe sport practices, governance best practices and HR strategies.The initiative will also feature a research project examining governance within Zimbabwe's regional sport system, with the aim of sharing those insights across ZOC's networks. Longer-term goals include offering ZOC members access to Brock's online sport management courses, allowing them to earn credits or micro-credentials."For the ZOC, this partnership brings access to Brock's research expertise and training resources that can strengthen sport governance in Zimbabwe," Kerwin said. "For Brock, it's an opportunity to learn from the lived realities of sport in a decolonial context and to engage with leaders shaping sport on the international stage."Christina Bosilo, Director of Brock International, said the collaboration reflects Brock's global strategy. "This aligns with Brock's International Strategic Plan, which prioritizes building impactful global partnerships, advancing cross-cultural understanding and creating meaningful opportunities for knowledge exchange."The partnership is expected to create new pathways for academic and athletic growth, while strengthening international collaboration in sport management and governance.