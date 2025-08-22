WFP donates off-road vehicles to Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday handed over nine off-road vehicles to the Government of Zimbabwe to strengthen its capacity to deliver social protection services, especially in hard-to-reach areas.The fleet, comprising five Toyota Prados and four Land Cruisers valued at US$229,905, was officially received by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Edgar Moyo from WFP country representative and director Barbara Clemens during a ceremony in Harare.Moyo praised the WFP for its continued partnership in advancing food security and social protection goals. "It is with great pleasure that we gather here to receive yet another post from the World Food Programme, in the form of vehicles," he said. "The Ministry remains grateful for the support that the World Food Programme continues to render in this commitment to the people of Zimbabwe in ensuring food security goals are met."He noted that the vehicles will play a crucial role in program implementation, particularly under the National Development Strategy (NDS1) as preparations begin for NDS2. "Priority shall be given to the hard-to-reach areas, considering terrain, in a bid to leave no one and no place behind," Moyo added.The minister highlighted that WFP's technical assistance has already improved capacity in grain distribution, logistics, and supply chain management in several districts, urging that the support be extended nationwide.Clemens described the donation as a symbol of WFP's enduring partnership with Zimbabwe, which spans over two decades. "This is more than just a set of keys, it is a symbol of our strong and enduring partnership with the Government of Zimbabwe," she said. "These vehicles will help strengthen the Ministry's ability to reach communities across the country, to deliver essential social protection and assistance services, and to respond effectively to the needs of vulnerable households."She stressed that reliable mobility was vital to ensure resilience-building and effective program delivery. "These nine vehicles are therefore an investment in delivery capacity. They will support the Ministry in monitoring programs, reaching vulnerable communities, and ensuring that national social protection and food assistance systems are stronger, faster, and more responsive," she explained.In addition to the vehicles, Clemens announced the donation of digital media equipment to enhance communication, documentation, and accountability within the Ministry's operations.Reaffirming WFP's commitment to "saving and changing lives" in Zimbabwe, Clemens said the organisation would continue to balance humanitarian response with long-term development goals. "Together, we are making a difference in the lives of millions of Zimbabweans," she said.