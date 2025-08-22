Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WFP donates off-road vehicles to Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday handed over nine off-road vehicles to the Government of Zimbabwe to strengthen its capacity to deliver social protection services, especially in hard-to-reach areas.

The fleet, comprising five Toyota Prados and four Land Cruisers valued at US$229,905, was officially received by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Edgar Moyo from WFP country representative and director Barbara Clemens during a ceremony in Harare.

Moyo praised the WFP for its continued partnership in advancing food security and social protection goals. "It is with great pleasure that we gather here to receive yet another post from the World Food Programme, in the form of vehicles," he said. "The Ministry remains grateful for the support that the World Food Programme continues to render in this commitment to the people of Zimbabwe in ensuring food security goals are met."

He noted that the vehicles will play a crucial role in program implementation, particularly under the National Development Strategy (NDS1) as preparations begin for NDS2. "Priority shall be given to the hard-to-reach areas, considering terrain, in a bid to leave no one and no place behind," Moyo added.

The minister highlighted that WFP's technical assistance has already improved capacity in grain distribution, logistics, and supply chain management in several districts, urging that the support be extended nationwide.

Clemens described the donation as a symbol of WFP's enduring partnership with Zimbabwe, which spans over two decades. "This is more than just a set of keys, it is a symbol of our strong and enduring partnership with the Government of Zimbabwe," she said. "These vehicles will help strengthen the Ministry's ability to reach communities across the country, to deliver essential social protection and assistance services, and to respond effectively to the needs of vulnerable households."

She stressed that reliable mobility was vital to ensure resilience-building and effective program delivery. "These nine vehicles are therefore an investment in delivery capacity. They will support the Ministry in monitoring programs, reaching vulnerable communities, and ensuring that national social protection and food assistance systems are stronger, faster, and more responsive," she explained.

In addition to the vehicles, Clemens announced the donation of digital media equipment to enhance communication, documentation, and accountability within the Ministry's operations.

Reaffirming WFP's commitment to "saving and changing lives" in Zimbabwe, Clemens said the organisation would continue to balance humanitarian response with long-term development goals. "Together, we are making a difference in the lives of millions of Zimbabweans," she said.

Source - NewZiana
More on: #WFP, #Donation, #Vehicles

Comments


Must Read

Hararians told to flush with bigger buckets

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe takes over Kaza Chairmanship

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Highlanders gamble on return of 'The Dutch Nomad'

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Canadian University, Zimbabwe forge sports alliance

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

4 dead in separate tragedies in Manicaland

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mother, son arrested for car thefts

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

2 killed, 10 injured in Honda Fit accident

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

AFM pastor in land ownership dispute

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Malayitsha fined for conning police officer

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Love rival stabbed and stoned to death

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mercedes Benz hit by train in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Shamu praises Mnangagwa's SADC leadership

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Man locked up for stealing donkeys

15 hrs ago | 266 Views

Duo kills brother over maize

16 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Minister caught in Expo scandal

16 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Police dismiss reports of arrest in Businessman's murder

16 hrs ago | 355 Views

Woman Killed in gory highway crash

16 hrs ago | 589 Views

Chief of Mutambara installed after years of dispute

16 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zanu-PF candidate wins unopposed

16 hrs ago | 264 Views

Court orders Avenues clinic to restore radiology department

16 hrs ago | 105 Views

Private schools warned against withholding results

16 hrs ago | 47 Views

South Africans fined for obstructing traffic at Zimbabwe crash scene

21 hrs ago | 802 Views

Zimbabwe's 2008 financial crash continues to haunt regulators

21 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe FIU fines 4 banks over weak AML Controls

21 hrs ago | 306 Views

Vic Falls residents push for clarity in Town Clerk probe

21 hrs ago | 208 Views

Qatari Sheikh in Zimbabwe for landmark visit

22 hrs ago | 285 Views

Sexual abuse scandal rocks Bubi Valley Conservancy

22 hrs ago | 383 Views

Welshman Ncube's CCC backtracks on September congress

22 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zanu-PF councillor grabs farm, jailed

22 hrs ago | 193 Views

Brothers jailed for selling weed at tuckshop

22 hrs ago | 238 Views

How to tell if you are financially ready for franchise ownership

22 hrs ago | 74 Views

Dynamos suspends Marriot's son

22 Aug 2025 at 09:51hrs | 349 Views

MRP defends calls for Mthwakazi restoration

22 Aug 2025 at 09:50hrs | 253 Views

Man dies after bizarre self-harm incident in Budiriro

22 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 846 Views

Schools in Zimbabwe struggle as BEAM funds remain unpaid

22 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 72 Views

Zimbabwe doctors continue to leave

22 Aug 2025 at 09:48hrs | 318 Views

Zimbabwean student dies after brutal attack in India

22 Aug 2025 at 09:46hrs | 913 Views

High Court removes ZHPT from contested housing project

22 Aug 2025 at 09:45hrs | 180 Views

Harare to add 3 more interchanges, Bulawayo dololo

22 Aug 2025 at 09:45hrs | 708 Views

NSSA, NBS drive affordable housing

22 Aug 2025 at 09:44hrs | 172 Views

Funding shortfalls undermine Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical supply chain

22 Aug 2025 at 09:42hrs | 90 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Pumula

22 Aug 2025 at 09:42hrs | 259 Views

Chaos at Dembare training as owner's son blocks team bus

22 Aug 2025 at 09:41hrs | 223 Views

MPs push for formalisation of informal sector

22 Aug 2025 at 09:40hrs | 57 Views

Founders High deputy head fined over dodgy bus hire deal

22 Aug 2025 at 09:39hrs | 328 Views

Zimbabwe drafts sports ethics bill to combat match-fixing

22 Aug 2025 at 09:37hrs | 41 Views

Nearly four years on, still no answers to Douglas Munatsi death

22 Aug 2025 at 09:34hrs | 328 Views

Pastors4ED disburses start-up capital to Harare churches

22 Aug 2025 at 09:33hrs | 51 Views

Chiwenga flies to India

22 Aug 2025 at 09:32hrs | 228 Views