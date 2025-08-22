Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe takes over Kaza Chairmanship

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has officially taken over the chairmanship of the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (Kaza TFCA) from Zambia, reaffirming its commitment to advancing regional cooperation and placing conservation at the core of its development agenda.

The handover ceremony took place during the 15th Kaza TFCA Ministerial Committee Meeting in Livingstone, Zambia. The regional initiative spans five southern African countries — Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe — and is regarded as one of the world's most ambitious conservation and sustainable development projects.

Accepting the role on behalf of Zimbabwe, Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife Dr Evelyn Ndlovu said the country was honoured to coordinate the body for the next two years. She stressed that the initiative was more than just a geographical space, describing it as "a living testament to what we, as a region, can achieve when we come together in pursuit of a shared vision."

Dr Ndlovu pledged to strengthen cooperation, deepen community involvement, ensure financial sustainability, and advance conservation-led development. She also highlighted the upcoming CITES COP 20 in Uzbekistan as a key opportunity for Kaza states to present a united front on shared concerns.

The ceremony also acknowledged Zambia's achievements during its tenure. Outgoing chairperson, Zambia's Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba, reflected on milestones such as the inaugural Kaza Heads of State and Government Summit in May 2024, which secured a €5 million EU grant, the world's largest elephant survey, and the launch of major cross-border tourism initiatives including the "Rivers of Life" brand and the Great Kavango Zambezi Birding Route.

Sikumba expressed confidence in Zimbabwe's ability to lead the body effectively, while Dr Ndlovu extended Zimbabwe's gratitude for Zambia's stewardship, praising its efforts in mobilising global support and accelerating conservation programmes.

The 15th Ministerial Meeting followed a week of technical discussions, including the Joint Management Committee and the Committee of Senior Officials, which reviewed progress and aligned strategies to guide the ministerial agenda.

Zimbabwe will now steer the Kaza TFCA for the next two years, building on Zambia's progress and strengthening the region's collective conservation vision.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Kaza, #Chair, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Hararians told to flush with bigger buckets

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Highlanders gamble on return of 'The Dutch Nomad'

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

WFP donates off-road vehicles to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Canadian University, Zimbabwe forge sports alliance

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

4 dead in separate tragedies in Manicaland

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mother, son arrested for car thefts

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

2 killed, 10 injured in Honda Fit accident

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

AFM pastor in land ownership dispute

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Malayitsha fined for conning police officer

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Love rival stabbed and stoned to death

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mercedes Benz hit by train in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Shamu praises Mnangagwa's SADC leadership

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man locked up for stealing donkeys

16 hrs ago | 269 Views

Duo kills brother over maize

16 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Minister caught in Expo scandal

16 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Police dismiss reports of arrest in Businessman's murder

17 hrs ago | 357 Views

Woman Killed in gory highway crash

17 hrs ago | 594 Views

Chief of Mutambara installed after years of dispute

17 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF candidate wins unopposed

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

Court orders Avenues clinic to restore radiology department

17 hrs ago | 105 Views

Private schools warned against withholding results

17 hrs ago | 47 Views

South Africans fined for obstructing traffic at Zimbabwe crash scene

22 hrs ago | 803 Views

Zimbabwe's 2008 financial crash continues to haunt regulators

22 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe FIU fines 4 banks over weak AML Controls

22 hrs ago | 307 Views

Vic Falls residents push for clarity in Town Clerk probe

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Qatari Sheikh in Zimbabwe for landmark visit

22 hrs ago | 285 Views

Sexual abuse scandal rocks Bubi Valley Conservancy

22 hrs ago | 383 Views

Welshman Ncube's CCC backtracks on September congress

22 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zanu-PF councillor grabs farm, jailed

22 hrs ago | 193 Views

Brothers jailed for selling weed at tuckshop

22 hrs ago | 238 Views

How to tell if you are financially ready for franchise ownership

22 hrs ago | 74 Views

Dynamos suspends Marriot's son

22 Aug 2025 at 09:51hrs | 350 Views

MRP defends calls for Mthwakazi restoration

22 Aug 2025 at 09:50hrs | 253 Views

Man dies after bizarre self-harm incident in Budiriro

22 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 849 Views

Schools in Zimbabwe struggle as BEAM funds remain unpaid

22 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 72 Views

Zimbabwe doctors continue to leave

22 Aug 2025 at 09:48hrs | 318 Views

Zimbabwean student dies after brutal attack in India

22 Aug 2025 at 09:46hrs | 914 Views

High Court removes ZHPT from contested housing project

22 Aug 2025 at 09:45hrs | 180 Views

Harare to add 3 more interchanges, Bulawayo dololo

22 Aug 2025 at 09:45hrs | 715 Views

NSSA, NBS drive affordable housing

22 Aug 2025 at 09:44hrs | 172 Views

Funding shortfalls undermine Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical supply chain

22 Aug 2025 at 09:42hrs | 90 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Pumula

22 Aug 2025 at 09:42hrs | 260 Views

Chaos at Dembare training as owner's son blocks team bus

22 Aug 2025 at 09:41hrs | 223 Views

MPs push for formalisation of informal sector

22 Aug 2025 at 09:40hrs | 57 Views

Founders High deputy head fined over dodgy bus hire deal

22 Aug 2025 at 09:39hrs | 329 Views

Zimbabwe drafts sports ethics bill to combat match-fixing

22 Aug 2025 at 09:37hrs | 41 Views

Nearly four years on, still no answers to Douglas Munatsi death

22 Aug 2025 at 09:34hrs | 332 Views

Pastors4ED disburses start-up capital to Harare churches

22 Aug 2025 at 09:33hrs | 51 Views

Chiwenga flies to India

22 Aug 2025 at 09:32hrs | 231 Views