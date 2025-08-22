Zimbabwe takes over Kaza Chairmanship

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has officially taken over the chairmanship of the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (Kaza TFCA) from Zambia, reaffirming its commitment to advancing regional cooperation and placing conservation at the core of its development agenda.The handover ceremony took place during the 15th Kaza TFCA Ministerial Committee Meeting in Livingstone, Zambia. The regional initiative spans five southern African countries — Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe — and is regarded as one of the world's most ambitious conservation and sustainable development projects.Accepting the role on behalf of Zimbabwe, Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife Dr Evelyn Ndlovu said the country was honoured to coordinate the body for the next two years. She stressed that the initiative was more than just a geographical space, describing it as "a living testament to what we, as a region, can achieve when we come together in pursuit of a shared vision."Dr Ndlovu pledged to strengthen cooperation, deepen community involvement, ensure financial sustainability, and advance conservation-led development. She also highlighted the upcoming CITES COP 20 in Uzbekistan as a key opportunity for Kaza states to present a united front on shared concerns.The ceremony also acknowledged Zambia's achievements during its tenure. Outgoing chairperson, Zambia's Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba, reflected on milestones such as the inaugural Kaza Heads of State and Government Summit in May 2024, which secured a €5 million EU grant, the world's largest elephant survey, and the launch of major cross-border tourism initiatives including the "Rivers of Life" brand and the Great Kavango Zambezi Birding Route.Sikumba expressed confidence in Zimbabwe's ability to lead the body effectively, while Dr Ndlovu extended Zimbabwe's gratitude for Zambia's stewardship, praising its efforts in mobilising global support and accelerating conservation programmes.The 15th Ministerial Meeting followed a week of technical discussions, including the Joint Management Committee and the Committee of Senior Officials, which reviewed progress and aligned strategies to guide the ministerial agenda.Zimbabwe will now steer the Kaza TFCA for the next two years, building on Zambia's progress and strengthening the region's collective conservation vision.