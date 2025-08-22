Zimbabwe to tighten gun licensing

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government of Zimbabwe has pledged to tighten gun licensing laws and crack down on criminals using illegal firearms, following growing concerns over a surge in gun-related murders.During Wednesday's Question-and-Answer session in Parliament, MP Thomas Muwodzeri raised alarm over the abuse of unregistered guns by criminals, citing the recent murder of prominent businessman Joseph "Mutangaz" Mutangadura (67), who was shot dead at his Lisheen Estate in Ruwa last Sunday.Acting leader of government business in Parliament, Anxious Masuka, confirmed that stricter measures are being pursued. "Guns have to be licenced. I know the ministry has requested that more punitive measures be meted on those found to be in possession of illegal firearms, and not just in possession, but it is also worrisome to hear that those firearms are used to commit robberies and some of those culminating in murders," he said.Masuka stressed that whether licensed or not, firearms are being misused for criminal activities, adding that a deeper inquiry into the matter was needed. "If it is unlicensed, it is illegal. The law must take its course and the full wrath of the law must visit those that use unlicensed firearms and carry unlicensed firearms," he told Parliament.Zanu PF MP Tafanana Zhou raised concern over foreigners allegedly acquiring licences with ease and abusing firearms. Masuka promised to consult the Ministry of Home Affairs to review existing laws and strengthen vetting processes for licence applicants.CCC MP Charlton Hwende claimed some members of the security forces were behind armed robberies involving illegal guns, arguing that poor remuneration of soldiers and police officers was a contributing factor. However, Speaker Jacob Mudenda ordered him to submit the matter in writing, citing the need for statistical evidence.Dzivaresekwa MP Edwin Mushoriwa called for an amendment to the outdated Firearms Act [Chapter 10:09], noting that some firearms in circulation were inherited and never properly re-registered. Dangamvura-Chikanga legislator Prosper Mutseyami also queried what steps government was taking to prevent firearms from being smuggled across Zimbabwe's borders.In response, Mudenda underscored the importance of securing borders but emphasised that citizen cooperation was equally vital in curbing illegal arms trafficking.The debate comes as public concern mounts over rising cases of violent crime involving guns, with authorities now under pressure to tighten firearm controls and plug loopholes in the licensing system.