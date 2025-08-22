Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe to tighten gun licensing

by Staff reporter
31 secs ago | Views
The Government of Zimbabwe has pledged to tighten gun licensing laws and crack down on criminals using illegal firearms, following growing concerns over a surge in gun-related murders.

During Wednesday's Question-and-Answer session in Parliament, MP Thomas Muwodzeri raised alarm over the abuse of unregistered guns by criminals, citing the recent murder of prominent businessman Joseph "Mutangaz" Mutangadura (67), who was shot dead at his Lisheen Estate in Ruwa last Sunday.

Acting leader of government business in Parliament, Anxious Masuka, confirmed that stricter measures are being pursued. "Guns have to be licenced. I know the ministry has requested that more punitive measures be meted on those found to be in possession of illegal firearms, and not just in possession, but it is also worrisome to hear that those firearms are used to commit robberies and some of those culminating in murders," he said.

Masuka stressed that whether licensed or not, firearms are being misused for criminal activities, adding that a deeper inquiry into the matter was needed. "If it is unlicensed, it is illegal. The law must take its course and the full wrath of the law must visit those that use unlicensed firearms and carry unlicensed firearms," he told Parliament.

Zanu PF MP Tafanana Zhou raised concern over foreigners allegedly acquiring licences with ease and abusing firearms. Masuka promised to consult the Ministry of Home Affairs to review existing laws and strengthen vetting processes for licence applicants.

CCC MP Charlton Hwende claimed some members of the security forces were behind armed robberies involving illegal guns, arguing that poor remuneration of soldiers and police officers was a contributing factor. However, Speaker Jacob Mudenda ordered him to submit the matter in writing, citing the need for statistical evidence.

Dzivaresekwa MP Edwin Mushoriwa called for an amendment to the outdated Firearms Act [Chapter 10:09], noting that some firearms in circulation were inherited and never properly re-registered. Dangamvura-Chikanga legislator Prosper Mutseyami also queried what steps government was taking to prevent firearms from being smuggled across Zimbabwe's borders.

In response, Mudenda underscored the importance of securing borders but emphasised that citizen cooperation was equally vital in curbing illegal arms trafficking.

The debate comes as public concern mounts over rising cases of violent crime involving guns, with authorities now under pressure to tighten firearm controls and plug loopholes in the licensing system.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Harare, #Buckets, #Sewer

Comments


Must Read

Hararians told to flush with bigger buckets

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe takes over Kaza Chairmanship

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

Highlanders gamble on return of 'The Dutch Nomad'

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

WFP donates off-road vehicles to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

Canadian University, Zimbabwe forge sports alliance

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

4 dead in separate tragedies in Manicaland

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mother, son arrested for car thefts

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

2 killed, 10 injured in Honda Fit accident

6 hrs ago | 62 Views

AFM pastor in land ownership dispute

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Malayitsha fined for conning police officer

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Love rival stabbed and stoned to death

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mercedes Benz hit by train in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

Shamu praises Mnangagwa's SADC leadership

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Man locked up for stealing donkeys

20 hrs ago | 282 Views

Duo kills brother over maize

20 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Minister caught in Expo scandal

20 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Police dismiss reports of arrest in Businessman's murder

20 hrs ago | 368 Views

Woman Killed in gory highway crash

20 hrs ago | 624 Views

Chief of Mutambara installed after years of dispute

20 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zanu-PF candidate wins unopposed

20 hrs ago | 276 Views

Court orders Avenues clinic to restore radiology department

20 hrs ago | 111 Views

Private schools warned against withholding results

20 hrs ago | 52 Views

South Africans fined for obstructing traffic at Zimbabwe crash scene

22 Aug 2025 at 13:21hrs | 847 Views

Zimbabwe's 2008 financial crash continues to haunt regulators

22 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 218 Views

Zimbabwe FIU fines 4 banks over weak AML Controls

22 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 320 Views

Vic Falls residents push for clarity in Town Clerk probe

22 Aug 2025 at 13:19hrs | 230 Views

Qatari Sheikh in Zimbabwe for landmark visit

22 Aug 2025 at 13:18hrs | 289 Views

Sexual abuse scandal rocks Bubi Valley Conservancy

22 Aug 2025 at 13:17hrs | 392 Views

Welshman Ncube's CCC backtracks on September congress

22 Aug 2025 at 13:16hrs | 304 Views

Zanu-PF councillor grabs farm, jailed

22 Aug 2025 at 13:15hrs | 199 Views

Brothers jailed for selling weed at tuckshop

22 Aug 2025 at 13:11hrs | 242 Views

How to tell if you are financially ready for franchise ownership

22 Aug 2025 at 12:56hrs | 77 Views

Dynamos suspends Marriot's son

22 Aug 2025 at 09:51hrs | 358 Views

MRP defends calls for Mthwakazi restoration

22 Aug 2025 at 09:50hrs | 254 Views

Man dies after bizarre self-harm incident in Budiriro

22 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 891 Views

Schools in Zimbabwe struggle as BEAM funds remain unpaid

22 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 72 Views

Zimbabwe doctors continue to leave

22 Aug 2025 at 09:48hrs | 320 Views

Zimbabwean student dies after brutal attack in India

22 Aug 2025 at 09:46hrs | 924 Views

High Court removes ZHPT from contested housing project

22 Aug 2025 at 09:45hrs | 180 Views

Harare to add 3 more interchanges, Bulawayo dololo

22 Aug 2025 at 09:45hrs | 740 Views

NSSA, NBS drive affordable housing

22 Aug 2025 at 09:44hrs | 181 Views

Funding shortfalls undermine Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical supply chain

22 Aug 2025 at 09:42hrs | 90 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Pumula

22 Aug 2025 at 09:42hrs | 279 Views

Chaos at Dembare training as owner's son blocks team bus

22 Aug 2025 at 09:41hrs | 223 Views

MPs push for formalisation of informal sector

22 Aug 2025 at 09:40hrs | 57 Views

Founders High deputy head fined over dodgy bus hire deal

22 Aug 2025 at 09:39hrs | 345 Views

Zimbabwe drafts sports ethics bill to combat match-fixing

22 Aug 2025 at 09:37hrs | 41 Views

Nearly four years on, still no answers to Douglas Munatsi death

22 Aug 2025 at 09:34hrs | 354 Views

Pastors4ED disburses start-up capital to Harare churches

22 Aug 2025 at 09:33hrs | 51 Views