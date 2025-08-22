Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chipinge pupils sue Green Fuel for US$110,000 over assault

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
ELEVEN Chipinge schoolchildren have dragged ethanol producer Green Fuel and three of its security guards to court, demanding more than US$100,000 in damages after they were assaulted earlier this year over allegations of stealing sugarcane.

The guards, identified as Makina Ngwenya, Benjamin Dube and Munorwei Gomondera, were captured in a viral video forcing the minors, aged between 13 and 17, to lie on the ground while one of them flogged them.

The children's parents and guardians, represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), filed summons at Chipinge Magistrates Court on Friday, accusing the guards and their employer of unlawful assault and ill-treatment.

Lawyers Peggy Tavagadza and Tatenda Sigauke said the pupils sustained serious injuries from the beatings. "The children sustained injuries from the assault and experienced swollen backsides and were not able to walk properly for some time. They experienced shock, pain and suffering both physical and psychological, emotional trauma and distress, contumelia and suffered public humiliation while their dignity and bodily integrity was violated," they argued.

The legal team is demanding US$10,000 compensation for each student, totalling US$110,000, for pain and suffering, trauma, humiliation and violation of dignity. They also want Green Fuel to publicly apologise to the learners, their families and the Chisumbanje community, condemn the guards' actions and pledge to prevent similar abuses in future.

According to the summons, the apology must be published in a local Manicaland newspaper, broadcast daily on Vemuganga Community Radio for five days, and displayed on the company's social media pages and notice boards for two weeks.

The case has sparked outrage among child rights advocates and community members, who say it underscores the need for corporate accountability and stronger safeguards for children's welfare.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Rethinking the global village

23 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten gun licensing

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Hararians told to flush with bigger buckets

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwe takes over Kaza Chairmanship

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

Highlanders gamble on return of 'The Dutch Nomad'

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

WFP donates off-road vehicles to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

Canadian University, Zimbabwe forge sports alliance

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

4 dead in separate tragedies in Manicaland

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mother, son arrested for car thefts

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

2 killed, 10 injured in Honda Fit accident

6 hrs ago | 62 Views

AFM pastor in land ownership dispute

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Malayitsha fined for conning police officer

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Love rival stabbed and stoned to death

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mercedes Benz hit by train in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

Shamu praises Mnangagwa's SADC leadership

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Man locked up for stealing donkeys

20 hrs ago | 282 Views

Duo kills brother over maize

20 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Minister caught in Expo scandal

20 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Police dismiss reports of arrest in Businessman's murder

20 hrs ago | 368 Views

Woman Killed in gory highway crash

20 hrs ago | 624 Views

Chief of Mutambara installed after years of dispute

20 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zanu-PF candidate wins unopposed

20 hrs ago | 278 Views

Court orders Avenues clinic to restore radiology department

20 hrs ago | 111 Views

Private schools warned against withholding results

20 hrs ago | 52 Views

South Africans fined for obstructing traffic at Zimbabwe crash scene

22 Aug 2025 at 13:21hrs | 847 Views

Zimbabwe's 2008 financial crash continues to haunt regulators

22 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 218 Views

Zimbabwe FIU fines 4 banks over weak AML Controls

22 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 320 Views

Vic Falls residents push for clarity in Town Clerk probe

22 Aug 2025 at 13:19hrs | 230 Views

Qatari Sheikh in Zimbabwe for landmark visit

22 Aug 2025 at 13:18hrs | 289 Views

Sexual abuse scandal rocks Bubi Valley Conservancy

22 Aug 2025 at 13:17hrs | 392 Views

Welshman Ncube's CCC backtracks on September congress

22 Aug 2025 at 13:16hrs | 304 Views

Zanu-PF councillor grabs farm, jailed

22 Aug 2025 at 13:15hrs | 199 Views

Brothers jailed for selling weed at tuckshop

22 Aug 2025 at 13:11hrs | 242 Views

How to tell if you are financially ready for franchise ownership

22 Aug 2025 at 12:56hrs | 77 Views

Dynamos suspends Marriot's son

22 Aug 2025 at 09:51hrs | 358 Views

MRP defends calls for Mthwakazi restoration

22 Aug 2025 at 09:50hrs | 254 Views

Man dies after bizarre self-harm incident in Budiriro

22 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 891 Views

Schools in Zimbabwe struggle as BEAM funds remain unpaid

22 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 72 Views

Zimbabwe doctors continue to leave

22 Aug 2025 at 09:48hrs | 320 Views

Zimbabwean student dies after brutal attack in India

22 Aug 2025 at 09:46hrs | 924 Views

High Court removes ZHPT from contested housing project

22 Aug 2025 at 09:45hrs | 180 Views

Harare to add 3 more interchanges, Bulawayo dololo

22 Aug 2025 at 09:45hrs | 740 Views

NSSA, NBS drive affordable housing

22 Aug 2025 at 09:44hrs | 181 Views

Funding shortfalls undermine Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical supply chain

22 Aug 2025 at 09:42hrs | 90 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Pumula

22 Aug 2025 at 09:42hrs | 279 Views

Chaos at Dembare training as owner's son blocks team bus

22 Aug 2025 at 09:41hrs | 223 Views

MPs push for formalisation of informal sector

22 Aug 2025 at 09:40hrs | 57 Views

Founders High deputy head fined over dodgy bus hire deal

22 Aug 2025 at 09:39hrs | 345 Views

Zimbabwe drafts sports ethics bill to combat match-fixing

22 Aug 2025 at 09:37hrs | 41 Views