Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Air Ambulance Servicesaves 778 lives nationwide

by Staff reporter
44 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's Government-backed Air Ambulance Service has successfully responded to 778 civil emergency cases across the country since its launch in August 2024, a new report has revealed.

The service, run through a partnership with Russia's HeliDrive Air Medical Services, has been hailed as a milestone in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's drive to modernise the healthcare system and expand access to emergency medical care, especially in remote areas.

According to Dr Freddy Mhondiwa, Helidrive Zimbabwe's medical director, the service is transforming the national emergency response system:

"Since the launch, a total of 778 civil emergency cases have been successfully attended to across the country. Between July 14 and August 20, 2025 alone, the service responded to 125 cases, with a balanced gender distribution of 62 males and 63 females. Of these, 66 were adults, while specialised care was extended to 18 paediatric patients, 19 neonates and 22 maternity emergencies."

The free air transfers have benefited hospitals in Musami, Madziva, Makunde, Sadza, West Nicholson, Victoria Falls, Gwanda, and Mt Darwin, boosting response capacity in hard-to-reach communities.

The service is staffed by a mix of Zimbabwean and Russian doctors, nurses and emergency responders, operating around the clock. Patients are treated with intensive care-level support mid-flight, bridging the gap between rural areas and central hospitals.

Since its inception, the air ambulances have dealt with maternal emergencies, malaria cases, mining accidents, knife wounds, and road traffic injuries. Among the most dramatic rescues was a mid-air birth of a healthy baby boy delivered from a 13-year-old mother en route from Maphisa Hospital to United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Gweru Provincial Hospital also recently hosted its first inter-hospital air transfer, involving a seven-month-old baby managed by paediatric specialists.

Zimbabwe's air ambulance fleet — 18 Russian-made Ansat and Mi-17 helicopters acquired last year — is already credited with saving lives, particularly in rural and disaster-prone areas.

Dr Mhondiwa said more than 70% of cases have been critical, underscoring the importance of the service. Rollout has so far covered Harare and Bulawayo, with Victoria Falls next in line.

With its proven ability to respond swiftly and effectively, the Air Ambulance Service is emerging as one of the most important health interventions of the Second Republic, bridging geographical divides and bringing lifesaving care closer to communities once beyond reach.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Rethinking the global village

1 min ago | 0 Views

Chipinge pupils sue Green Fuel for US$110,000 over assault

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten gun licensing

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Hararians told to flush with bigger buckets

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwe takes over Kaza Chairmanship

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

Highlanders gamble on return of 'The Dutch Nomad'

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

WFP donates off-road vehicles to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

Canadian University, Zimbabwe forge sports alliance

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

4 dead in separate tragedies in Manicaland

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mother, son arrested for car thefts

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

2 killed, 10 injured in Honda Fit accident

6 hrs ago | 62 Views

AFM pastor in land ownership dispute

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Malayitsha fined for conning police officer

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Love rival stabbed and stoned to death

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mercedes Benz hit by train in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

Shamu praises Mnangagwa's SADC leadership

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Man locked up for stealing donkeys

20 hrs ago | 282 Views

Duo kills brother over maize

20 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Minister caught in Expo scandal

20 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Police dismiss reports of arrest in Businessman's murder

20 hrs ago | 368 Views

Woman Killed in gory highway crash

20 hrs ago | 624 Views

Chief of Mutambara installed after years of dispute

20 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zanu-PF candidate wins unopposed

20 hrs ago | 278 Views

Court orders Avenues clinic to restore radiology department

20 hrs ago | 111 Views

Private schools warned against withholding results

20 hrs ago | 52 Views

South Africans fined for obstructing traffic at Zimbabwe crash scene

22 Aug 2025 at 13:21hrs | 847 Views

Zimbabwe's 2008 financial crash continues to haunt regulators

22 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 218 Views

Zimbabwe FIU fines 4 banks over weak AML Controls

22 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 320 Views

Vic Falls residents push for clarity in Town Clerk probe

22 Aug 2025 at 13:19hrs | 230 Views

Qatari Sheikh in Zimbabwe for landmark visit

22 Aug 2025 at 13:18hrs | 289 Views

Sexual abuse scandal rocks Bubi Valley Conservancy

22 Aug 2025 at 13:17hrs | 392 Views

Welshman Ncube's CCC backtracks on September congress

22 Aug 2025 at 13:16hrs | 304 Views

Zanu-PF councillor grabs farm, jailed

22 Aug 2025 at 13:15hrs | 199 Views

Brothers jailed for selling weed at tuckshop

22 Aug 2025 at 13:11hrs | 242 Views

How to tell if you are financially ready for franchise ownership

22 Aug 2025 at 12:56hrs | 77 Views

Dynamos suspends Marriot's son

22 Aug 2025 at 09:51hrs | 358 Views

MRP defends calls for Mthwakazi restoration

22 Aug 2025 at 09:50hrs | 254 Views

Man dies after bizarre self-harm incident in Budiriro

22 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 891 Views

Schools in Zimbabwe struggle as BEAM funds remain unpaid

22 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 72 Views

Zimbabwe doctors continue to leave

22 Aug 2025 at 09:48hrs | 320 Views

Zimbabwean student dies after brutal attack in India

22 Aug 2025 at 09:46hrs | 924 Views

High Court removes ZHPT from contested housing project

22 Aug 2025 at 09:45hrs | 180 Views

Harare to add 3 more interchanges, Bulawayo dololo

22 Aug 2025 at 09:45hrs | 740 Views

NSSA, NBS drive affordable housing

22 Aug 2025 at 09:44hrs | 181 Views

Funding shortfalls undermine Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical supply chain

22 Aug 2025 at 09:42hrs | 90 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Pumula

22 Aug 2025 at 09:42hrs | 279 Views

Chaos at Dembare training as owner's son blocks team bus

22 Aug 2025 at 09:41hrs | 223 Views

MPs push for formalisation of informal sector

22 Aug 2025 at 09:40hrs | 57 Views

Founders High deputy head fined over dodgy bus hire deal

22 Aug 2025 at 09:39hrs | 345 Views