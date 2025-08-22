WFP eyes Zimbabwe as regional food hub

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's growing agricultural capacity and logistics network have attracted the interest of the World Food Programme (WFP), which is considering making the country a regional food production and distribution hub, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira has revealed.The development followed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's visit to Japan for the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), where he met global leaders including Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain, and UNDP Acting Administrator Haoliang Xu.Prof Murwira said WFP's proposal recognises Zimbabwe's agricultural transformation under the Second Republic."The WFP is interested in making Zimbabwe the procurement area for food — producing, storing and distributing food into the region. This shows recognition of Zimbabwe's mechanisation and agricultural reforms," he explained.A WFP hub in Zimbabwe would enable bulk food storage, streamlined logistics, and cross-border transportation to support food-insecure neighbouring countries.Mnangagwa also secured UNDP support for national spatial data infrastructure to enhance planning and devolution, while highlighting Zimbabwe's innovation ecosystem anchored on university innovation hubs.Japan, already a partner in Zimbabwe's space programme through ZIMSAT-1, reaffirmed cooperation in technology, mining, agriculture and infrastructure projects. The two sides also discussed collaboration in rare earth minerals, the Marongora Road project, and NERICA rice production.President Mnangagwa further met Emperor Naruhito as Zimbabwe sought Japan's backing for its 2027–2028 bid for a non-permanent UN Security Council seat.Prof Murwira said the visit underscored Zimbabwe's foreign policy of peace, productivity and mutual cooperation:"Zimbabwe is not just present in the world — we are there for productivity and progress. Our diplomacy is about creating peace at home and contributing to peace abroad."The President is expected back in Harare today after what officials described as a strategically successful foreign mission.