Chiwenga courts major diamond firm

by Staff reporter
31 secs ago | Views
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who arrived in India on Friday morning, has immediately set to work by engaging Hari Krishna Exports, one of the world's leading diamond processing firms.

The company, which boasts a manufacturing capacity of over 400,000 carats annually, is eyeing Zimbabwe as a potential partner for diamond value addition.

Zimbabwe has identified diamond beneficiation as central to its ambition of transforming the mining industry into a US$12 billion sector by 2030.

During the engagement, Chiwenga invited the firm's founders — the Krishna family — to explore joint ventures with Zimbabwean companies. He emphasized the mutual benefits of collaboration, presenting a strong case for investment in the southern African nation's diamond industry.

Hari Krishna Exports chairman Savjibhai Dolakia welcomed the proposal, expressing excitement about the opportunities Zimbabwe offers. He revealed that his team is planning a visit to Zimbabwe soon to explore possible ventures in detail.

The meeting marks a significant step in deepening economic ties between Zimbabwe and India, with the diamond sector seen as a potential driver of stronger bilateral cooperation and industrial growth.

Source - newsday
#Chiwenga, #Diamond, #Firm

