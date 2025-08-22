News / National

by Staff reporter

All eyes are on the Bulawayo Magistrates Court today as prominent businesswoman and activist Sipho Mazibuko awaits judgment in her high-profile case over an illegal demonstration held last month.Magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba was expected to hand down the ruling yesterday but postponed to today, citing logistical delays. The verdict is anticipated to bring closure to a case that has drawn intense public interest.Mazibuko, along with seven alleged accomplices — among them Mr. and Mrs. Rural Zimbabwe title holders and their aides — was arrested on 24 July after staging an unsanctioned protest outside the courthouse. Police swiftly moved in to disperse the gathering and detained the group despite prior warnings not to proceed.The outspoken Mazibuko insists the demonstration was a call for justice on behalf of a 16-year-old girl from Mabheleni Village in Mbembesi, who was allegedly raped multiple times by her cross-border truck driver uncle.According to Mazibuko, the man exploited the girl under the pretense of providing "spiritual healing" to her ill mother. The abuse reportedly persisted for weeks until a whistle-blower tipped her off in April.In a dramatic twist, Mazibuko says she personally carried out a sting operation, posing as a wealthy businesswoman seeking transport to South Africa. She claims the suspect fell for the ploy, sending explicit messages that later became crucial evidence leading to his arrest.Mazibuko has also taken steps to safeguard the teenage survivor, ensuring she remained in school and was relocated to a supportive environment. Both the accused uncle and his mother are currently in custody awaiting trial.The court's ruling today will determine Mazibuko's fate in the protest case, even as she continues to champion the cause of the young survivor.