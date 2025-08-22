Latest News Editor's Choice


Foot and mouth under control

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development has launched a nationwide vaccination campaign to combat foot and mouth disease (FMD), offering relief to farmers concerned about the health of their cattle herds. The official launch took place at Zivave dip tank in Mushagashe Ward 3, Masvingo Province, following recent outbreaks in areas including Gutu District.

Dr. Pious Makaya, Chief Director of the Directorate of Veterinary Services, assured farmers that the disease is under control and urged them not to panic. "Foot and mouth disease is under control. The government has ordered vaccines, the first batch has arrived, and we will start with hotspots," Dr. Makaya said.

Speaking as guest of honor, Dr. Makaya highlighted the government's commitment to containing the disease and protecting livestock. Dr. Addmore Pazvakavambwa, Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, emphasized Masvingo's critical role in Zimbabwe's cattle industry, noting that the province is home to over 1.2 million head of cattle. "We are happy with this launch, which will help protect our livestock and ensure the continued growth of our agricultural sector," he said.

Dr. Kramer Manyetu, Provincial Veterinary Officer for Masvingo, stressed the urgent need to address the outbreak to restore productivity in the livestock sector, which directly impacts food availability and local economic activity. Veterinary extension officer Barakia Eusebia also praised the initiative, noting that the Zivave dip tank serves over 1,183 cattle across the ward. "We are grateful for this initiative, which will help safeguard the health and well-being of our livestock," Eusebia said.

The campaign aims to immunize cattle against FMD, reducing the risk of further outbreaks and minimizing economic losses in the livestock industry. Authorities have urged farmers to cooperate with veterinary officers to ensure the success of the vaccination drive and protect Zimbabwe's vital livestock sector.

Source - Midweek Watch
