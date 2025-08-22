Latest News Editor's Choice


Chivayo donates 10 luxury buses to Johanne Masowe

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
Thousands of Johanne Masowe Chishanu followers are set to converge in Domboshava next week for the church's highly anticipated annual gathering, one of the largest events in Zimbabwe's religious calendar. Adding to the excitement, prominent businessman and church member Wicknell Chivayo, affectionately known as Madzibaba Wicknell, has donated 10 luxury buses to ease transport for the faithful.

The buses, each valued at approximately US$195 000, bring the total donation to an impressive US$1,95 million. Chivayo revealed on social media that this contribution is part of a broader vision to support the church, pledging an additional 10 buses by December and another 10 by April 2026.

"This is money well spent for the glory of God and the joy of His people," Chivayo said. He emphasised that the buses are intended exclusively for church programmes and authorised members, not for hire or personal use.

Each bus bears the image of Baba Johanne, the founder of the church, symbolising the congregation's spiritual heritage and mission. With over three million members since its founding in 1931, Johanne Masowe Chishanu remains one of Zimbabwe's largest indigenous churches, rooted in teachings of humility, unity, and spiritual healing.

The buses will be distributed to 10 branches nationwide, including Coca Cola, Domboshava, Chiweshe, Warren Park, Rashanu Dande, Negomo Rushanga, Highfields Gwanzura, and Chitungwiza Velvet. Representatives from these branches are set to collect their vehicles at the church's Gwanzura branch in Highfield.

As the countdown to the annual gathering begins, Chivayo reflected on the personal and spiritual significance of his gift. "I will never stop; I will never tire, for this is the anointing and spiritual obligation placed upon me by the Holy Spirit," he said.

Next week, as the faithful travel to Domboshava, they will do so in comfort and with renewed hope, a testament to the enduring spirit of Johanne Masowe Chishanu and the generosity of its devoted members.

Source - Sunday Mail

