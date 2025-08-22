Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chery Zimbabwe unveils flagship showroom

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
Chery Zimbabwe has officially opened its flagship showroom and service centre in Pomona, Borrowdale, setting a new benchmark for automotive retail and ownership in Zimbabwe. The premium facility combines cutting-edge vehicle displays, advanced service capabilities, and a customer-focused experience designed to redefine the local motoring landscape.

The showroom showcases Chery's latest models, including the Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 7 Pro, Tiggo 7 Pro Max, and the flagship Tiggo 8 Pro Max, blending innovative technology with refined design to cater to a wide range of lifestyles. Visitors can enjoy a modern customer lounge, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a coffee bar, making the car-buying experience both comfortable and engaging.

Led by marketing expert Rutendo Chabururuka, the Chery team offers personalised guidance and expert advice, ensuring each customer finds the vehicle best suited to their needs. General Manager Louissa Evans emphasised the company's commitment to providing an unmatched showroom experience that prioritises customer satisfaction.

Chery Zimbabwe is also introducing a pioneering 10-year/one million-kilometre engine warranty exclusive to the first owner — a first in Zimbabwe and globally in the automotive industry. This warranty highlights Chery's confidence in its engineering and offers customers long-term value and peace of mind.

The adjacent service centre is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic and repair technology, staffed by certified technicians to ensure every vehicle maintains optimal performance. The facility supports Chery's philosophy that ownership should be as rewarding as the purchase itself.

Strategically located in Pomona, the showroom and workshop are positioned to serve a broad customer base while contributing to the area's growth as a hub of commerce and innovation.

"This is more than just a showroom and workshop," Evans said. "It's a commitment to our customers and the future of Zimbabwe's automotive industry. We're excited to bring this world-class facility to life and contribute to the country's growth."

With its combination of premium vehicles, industry-leading warranties, and customer-first service, Chery Zimbabwe's new facility is poised to transform the local motoring experience and set new standards in the automotive sector.

Source - The Independent

