US$19 billion windfall for Zimbabwe

His Royal Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani of Qatar, accompanied by a senior delegation, arrived in Victoria Falls yesterday to formalise strategic partnerships and initiate bilateral investment agreements valued at over US$19 billion. The visit, expected to span three days, marks a major milestone in Zimbabwe's economic and diplomatic engagement with Qatar.The delegation was welcomed by Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Richard Moyo, highlighting the significance of the visit for regional development and investment. The initiative forms part of President Mnangagwa's broader engagement and re-engagement policy, aimed at attracting long-term strategic investment into key sectors of Zimbabwe's economy.Speaking after arrival, Ambassador Mahomed Jassat, Director of Public Relations and Chief Advisor to Sheikh Mansour, reaffirmed the delegation's commitment to Zimbabwe. "We promised President Mnangagwa that we would bring investment from Qatar. We envisage approximately US$19 billion flowing into Zimbabwe's economy. We are proud to have brought this investment back home and look forward to doing business with Zimbabwe," he said.Mr Nidal Ammach, Chairman of Mansour Holding, outlined the broad scope of the delegation's investment interests, which include agriculture, livestock, food security, tourism, affordable housing, cyber security, and infrastructure such as ports and airports. "Our vision is long-term. We aim to integrate all these industries to contribute to Zimbabwe's sustained growth, including investments in a five-star hotel and other strategic sectors," he said.Over the past ten months, Qatar has laid the groundwork for this partnership, emphasizing mutual trust, strategic alignment, and a commitment to Zimbabwe's prosperity. The visit positions Zimbabwe as a central hub in Qatar's regional investment strategy, alongside countries such as Zambia, Mozambique, Botswana, Angola, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.The three-day agenda includes formal signing of bilateral agreements, a private engagement between President Mnangagwa and Sheikh Mansour, a joint press briefing, and site visits to key national projects. This historic engagement signals a new chapter for Zimbabwe-Qatar relations and promises significant economic transformation for the nation.