Ex-headmaster stuns Zanu-PF funeral

News / National

by Staff reporter

A high-profile Zanu-PF funeral in Gutu took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when retired Hellen McGhie Primary School head, Herbert Horuno Zengeya, openly denounced the ruling party, accusing it of deceiving Zimbabweans for 45 years.Zengeya, who was speaking at the burial of his nephew — Nyazvidzi Ward 4 Councillor Philip Garirai Tagwirei — told mourners that he quit Zanu-PF long ago, describing it as a party built on false promises. His remarks reportedly left senior party officials and supporters in stunned silence."Zanu-PF is deceitful and it has been lying to the people for 45 years. I am a Christian and a teacher by profession. As a teacher, I had a duty to nurture children to become good citizens, but one cannot be a good teacher and a member of Zanu-PF at the same time," Zengeya declared, to the applause of mourners.The veteran educator, who revealed he had been active in the party since the liberation struggle, said he regretted having sold people false dreams of prosperity and justice."We told people a lot of lies that when we gain independence, we would till our fields using tractors, education was going to be free, Government would provide decent houses for everyone and employment would be for every citizen. We also said there would be democracy and justice. These have all turned out to be lies. If at all, the situation is far worse now than then. I regret the lies and I apologise to the people of Zimbabwe and I will never be a member of Zanu-PF again," he said.Zengeya added that his decision to cut ties with Zanu-PF was also informed by his Christian faith, saying he wanted to meet his Creator "with clean hands."The funeral, attended by Gutu RDC CEO Alexander Mtembwa, District Development Coordinator Chiedza Tafirei, Gutu East MP Zvarevase Masvingise, and representatives of Winston Chitando and Lovemore Matuke, was described by witnesses as resembling more of a political rally than a solemn burial. Party officials reportedly focused their speeches on the upcoming by-election, with supporters clad in Zanu-PF regalia.Notably, none of the senior officials present responded to Zengeya's stinging criticism.