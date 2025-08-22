Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-headmaster stuns Zanu-PF funeral

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A high-profile Zanu-PF funeral in Gutu took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when retired Hellen McGhie Primary School head, Herbert Horuno Zengeya, openly denounced the ruling party, accusing it of deceiving Zimbabweans for 45 years.

Zengeya, who was speaking at the burial of his nephew — Nyazvidzi Ward 4 Councillor Philip Garirai Tagwirei — told mourners that he quit Zanu-PF long ago, describing it as a party built on false promises. His remarks reportedly left senior party officials and supporters in stunned silence.

"Zanu-PF is deceitful and it has been lying to the people for 45 years. I am a Christian and a teacher by profession. As a teacher, I had a duty to nurture children to become good citizens, but one cannot be a good teacher and a member of Zanu-PF at the same time," Zengeya declared, to the applause of mourners.

The veteran educator, who revealed he had been active in the party since the liberation struggle, said he regretted having sold people false dreams of prosperity and justice.
"We told people a lot of lies that when we gain independence, we would till our fields using tractors, education was going to be free, Government would provide decent houses for everyone and employment would be for every citizen. We also said there would be democracy and justice. These have all turned out to be lies. If at all, the situation is far worse now than then. I regret the lies and I apologise to the people of Zimbabwe and I will never be a member of Zanu-PF again," he said.

Zengeya added that his decision to cut ties with Zanu-PF was also informed by his Christian faith, saying he wanted to meet his Creator "with clean hands."

The funeral, attended by Gutu RDC CEO Alexander Mtembwa, District Development Coordinator Chiedza Tafirei, Gutu East MP Zvarevase Masvingise, and representatives of Winston Chitando and Lovemore Matuke, was described by witnesses as resembling more of a political rally than a solemn burial. Party officials reportedly focused their speeches on the upcoming by-election, with supporters clad in Zanu-PF regalia.

Notably, none of the senior officials present responded to Zengeya's stinging criticism.

Source - mirror

Comments


Must Read

Former Senator dies

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

US$19 billion windfall for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Harare suburban office rentals surge

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chery Zimbabwe unveils flagship showroom

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Chivayo donates 10 luxury buses to Johanne Masowe

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zvigananda laugh while words replace justice in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Foot and mouth under control

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

ASIF endorses Mutapa Investment Fund

7 hrs ago | 93 Views

Sipho Mazibuko awaits judgment

7 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chiwenga courts major diamond firm

7 hrs ago | 156 Views

WFP eyes Zimbabwe as regional food hub

7 hrs ago | 94 Views

Air Ambulance Servicesaves 778 lives nationwide

7 hrs ago | 52 Views

Rethinking the global village

7 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chipinge pupils sue Green Fuel for US$110,000 over assault

7 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten gun licensing

7 hrs ago | 80 Views

Hararians told to flush with bigger buckets

12 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimbabwe takes over Kaza Chairmanship

12 hrs ago | 109 Views

Highlanders gamble on return of 'The Dutch Nomad'

12 hrs ago | 240 Views

WFP donates off-road vehicles to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 267 Views

Canadian University, Zimbabwe forge sports alliance

12 hrs ago | 109 Views

4 dead in separate tragedies in Manicaland

12 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mother, son arrested for car thefts

12 hrs ago | 377 Views

2 killed, 10 injured in Honda Fit accident

12 hrs ago | 90 Views

AFM pastor in land ownership dispute

12 hrs ago | 93 Views

Malayitsha fined for conning police officer

12 hrs ago | 265 Views

Love rival stabbed and stoned to death

12 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mercedes Benz hit by train in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 126 Views

Shamu praises Mnangagwa's SADC leadership

13 hrs ago | 100 Views

Man locked up for stealing donkeys

22 Aug 2025 at 19:20hrs | 298 Views

Duo kills brother over maize

22 Aug 2025 at 19:18hrs | 351 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Minister caught in Expo scandal

22 Aug 2025 at 18:50hrs | 1825 Views

Police dismiss reports of arrest in Businessman's murder

22 Aug 2025 at 18:34hrs | 387 Views

Woman Killed in gory highway crash

22 Aug 2025 at 18:34hrs | 660 Views

Chief of Mutambara installed after years of dispute

22 Aug 2025 at 18:33hrs | 340 Views

Zanu-PF candidate wins unopposed

22 Aug 2025 at 18:33hrs | 300 Views

Court orders Avenues clinic to restore radiology department

22 Aug 2025 at 18:32hrs | 120 Views

Private schools warned against withholding results

22 Aug 2025 at 18:32hrs | 55 Views

South Africans fined for obstructing traffic at Zimbabwe crash scene

22 Aug 2025 at 13:21hrs | 873 Views

Zimbabwe's 2008 financial crash continues to haunt regulators

22 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe FIU fines 4 banks over weak AML Controls

22 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 331 Views

Vic Falls residents push for clarity in Town Clerk probe

22 Aug 2025 at 13:19hrs | 231 Views

Qatari Sheikh in Zimbabwe for landmark visit

22 Aug 2025 at 13:18hrs | 294 Views

Sexual abuse scandal rocks Bubi Valley Conservancy

22 Aug 2025 at 13:17hrs | 408 Views

Welshman Ncube's CCC backtracks on September congress

22 Aug 2025 at 13:16hrs | 324 Views

Zanu-PF councillor grabs farm, jailed

22 Aug 2025 at 13:15hrs | 209 Views

Brothers jailed for selling weed at tuckshop

22 Aug 2025 at 13:11hrs | 262 Views

How to tell if you are financially ready for franchise ownership

22 Aug 2025 at 12:56hrs | 78 Views

Dynamos suspends Marriot's son

22 Aug 2025 at 09:51hrs | 388 Views

MRP defends calls for Mthwakazi restoration

22 Aug 2025 at 09:50hrs | 256 Views