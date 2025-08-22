Former Senator dies

News / National

Former Senator for Kwekwe, Silobela and Chirumhanzu, Clarissa Vongai Muchengeti (76), a trailblazing educationist and politician, has died.Muchengeti, who was also the mother of Manyame Rural District Council CEO Farirai Guta, passed away last Friday at St Anne's Hospital in Harare after being diagnosed with cancer in July. She was laid to rest on Wednesday at Kwekwe Central Cemetery.Confirming the sad news, her daughter Farirai Guta told The Mirror:"It is true. My mother, Clarrisa Vongai Muchengeti, is no more."Muchengeti was among the leading women in education and politics in post-independence Zimbabwe. She held senior roles in both sectors, leaving an indelible mark over her decades of service.In politics, she was elected Zanu PF Senator in 2005, representing Kwekwe, Silobela, Redcliff and Chirumhanzu. During her tenure, she was part of a delegation that represented Zimbabwe at the European Union. She served on the Zanu PF Central Committee for 15 years, and rose through the Women's League structures, where she was Midlands Vice Secretary for Administration (1998–2000) and Secretary for Education (1993–1998).At local government level, she was a Kwekwe City Councillor for 12 years, Deputy Mayor from 1993 to 1994, and in 1997 was conferred with the dignity of Alderman, one of the first women in Zimbabwe to receive such recognition.She also made her mark in the energy sector. From 2014 to 2018, she served on the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) board, where she chaired the Human Resources Committee. She was directly involved in major national infrastructure projects, including the Kariba South Expansion Project (US$533 million), the Hwange Extension Project (US$1.5 billion), and the Deka Pipeline Upgrade Project (US$48.5 million).As an educationist, Muchengeti dedicated 36 years to teaching, 12 of them as headmistress. She taught at several schools in Bikita before moving to Kwekwe, where she led Kushinga Primary School from 1993 to 2005.Her academic journey was as remarkable as her career. She held a Master's Degree in Educational Management, Administration, Planning and Policy Studies and a Bachelor of Education Degree from the Zimbabwe Open University. She also obtained a Certificate in Local Government from the City of Peterborough in the UK.With more than three decades of experience in policy, planning, and public administration, Muchengeti was widely respected for her leadership, mentorship, and pioneering role as a woman in positions of influence.She is remembered not only as a dedicated public servant, but also as a woman who broke barriers in politics, education, and governance.