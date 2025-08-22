Armed robbers nabbed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Four armed robbers who allegedly assaulted a Centenary couple in Mashonaland Central before robbing them of their vehicles and cash are in soup.Tapiwa Nyakasaka (32), Bright Murombedzi (35), Lucktoy Tongogara (34) and Ivy Mujeka (38) were dragged to Bindura regional magistrates courts yesterday.They were remanded in custody.The state alleged that on August 2, around 02:00, the quartet pounced on Givemore Murima's family in Gatu, a township in Centenary, armed with a pistol, a buttonstick and a big spanner.They assaulted the couple before demanding cash, and they got $400 from the wife and $700 from the attack.After the attack, they forced Murima to call her husband's brother, claiming her husband was sick.The brother came and was also robbed of his money.Nyakasaka was arrested in Harare after investigations, and one of the stolen vehicles was recovered, dumped at Kuwadzana with no plates.