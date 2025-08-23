Econet in aggressive tech roll-out

News / National

by Staff reporter

Telecommunications leader Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has reported a 70% decline in connectivity-related customer complaints after completing a major network upgrade during the year ended February 2025.The country's largest mobile operator undertook a network modernisation programme across 400 sites, introducing high-capacity infrastructure, 4G-capable technology, and additional frequency bands. Econet currently serves 16.98 million connected customers, a figure exceeding Zimbabwe's estimated population of 16 million, as many subscribers use multiple SIM cards or services."Our capital allocation strategy prioritised network infrastructure enhancement, resulting in the deployment of 77 new 4G base stations," Econet group CEO Douglas Mboweni said in the company's annual report. "This strategic investment led to measurable operational improvements, including a 70% reduction in connectivity-related complaints and enhanced network reliability."Capital expenditure rose to ZiG3.5 billion from ZiG2.3 billion the previous year. Econet has also focused on 5G rollout and strengthening its digital services infrastructure, providing high-speed internet through 3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G networks for individuals, households, and businesses.The company recently began deploying AI-powered network optimisation to improve speed and efficiency amid rising demand. Mboweni said these investments reinforced Econet's market leadership while promoting digital inclusion in sectors such as education, healthcare, and commerce."Building on this foundation, we have commenced the strategic deployment of 5G base stations nationwide, with 60 already deployed," Mboweni said. "Through AI-driven network optimisation and strategic spectrum utilisation, we anticipate delivering enhanced service quality, expanded coverage, and sustainable revenue diversification."Econet reported year-on-year growth of 36% in data traffic and 23% in voice traffic. The company's revenue rose 23% to ZiG22.2 billion, while profit after tax reached ZiG2.3 billion, marking a turnaround from previous losses. Total assets grew 59% to ZiG23.62 billion.In March 2024, Econet reacquired its fintech businesses, significantly boosting revenue. Capital expenditure for the current year will be financed from the group's own resources and existing facilities.Mboweni said Econet is well-positioned to capitalise on Zimbabwe's growing digital economy. "Our continued investment in 5G infrastructure, AI solutions, and financial inclusion initiatives positions the company to deliver sustainable shareholder value," he said. "We remain committed to driving digital transformation and long-term value for all stakeholders."