Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Econet in aggressive tech roll-out

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Telecommunications leader Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has reported a 70% decline in connectivity-related customer complaints after completing a major network upgrade during the year ended February 2025.

The country's largest mobile operator undertook a network modernisation programme across 400 sites, introducing high-capacity infrastructure, 4G-capable technology, and additional frequency bands. Econet currently serves 16.98 million connected customers, a figure exceeding Zimbabwe's estimated population of 16 million, as many subscribers use multiple SIM cards or services.

"Our capital allocation strategy prioritised network infrastructure enhancement, resulting in the deployment of 77 new 4G base stations," Econet group CEO Douglas Mboweni said in the company's annual report. "This strategic investment led to measurable operational improvements, including a 70% reduction in connectivity-related complaints and enhanced network reliability."

Capital expenditure rose to ZiG3.5 billion from ZiG2.3 billion the previous year. Econet has also focused on 5G rollout and strengthening its digital services infrastructure, providing high-speed internet through 3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G networks for individuals, households, and businesses.

The company recently began deploying AI-powered network optimisation to improve speed and efficiency amid rising demand. Mboweni said these investments reinforced Econet's market leadership while promoting digital inclusion in sectors such as education, healthcare, and commerce.

"Building on this foundation, we have commenced the strategic deployment of 5G base stations nationwide, with 60 already deployed," Mboweni said. "Through AI-driven network optimisation and strategic spectrum utilisation, we anticipate delivering enhanced service quality, expanded coverage, and sustainable revenue diversification."

Econet reported year-on-year growth of 36% in data traffic and 23% in voice traffic. The company's revenue rose 23% to ZiG22.2 billion, while profit after tax reached ZiG2.3 billion, marking a turnaround from previous losses. Total assets grew 59% to ZiG23.62 billion.

In March 2024, Econet reacquired its fintech businesses, significantly boosting revenue. Capital expenditure for the current year will be financed from the group's own resources and existing facilities.

Mboweni said Econet is well-positioned to capitalise on Zimbabwe's growing digital economy. "Our continued investment in 5G infrastructure, AI solutions, and financial inclusion initiatives positions the company to deliver sustainable shareholder value," he said. "We remain committed to driving digital transformation and long-term value for all stakeholders."

Source - the standard
More on: #Econet, #Roll_out, #Tech

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe to introduce GPS tracking for motorists

6 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabweans must stop Chinese plunder of our country and destruction of our future

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

We were alive, but never truly lived

11 hrs ago | 195 Views

Armed robbers nabbed

11 hrs ago | 754 Views

SEO that converts in financial services - Why Absolute Digital Media leads the global pack

11 hrs ago | 40 Views

Former Senator dies

13 hrs ago | 801 Views

Ex-headmaster stuns Zanu-PF funeral

13 hrs ago | 851 Views

US$19 billion windfall for Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Harare suburban office rentals surge

15 hrs ago | 303 Views

Chery Zimbabwe unveils flagship showroom

15 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chivayo donates 10 luxury buses to Johanne Masowe

15 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zvigananda laugh while words replace justice in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 327 Views

Foot and mouth under control

15 hrs ago | 73 Views

ASIF endorses Mutapa Investment Fund

18 hrs ago | 112 Views

Sipho Mazibuko awaits judgment

18 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chiwenga courts major diamond firm

18 hrs ago | 188 Views

WFP eyes Zimbabwe as regional food hub

18 hrs ago | 112 Views

Air Ambulance Servicesaves 778 lives nationwide

18 hrs ago | 65 Views

Rethinking the global village

18 hrs ago | 42 Views

Chipinge pupils sue Green Fuel for US$110,000 over assault

18 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten gun licensing

18 hrs ago | 152 Views

Hararians told to flush with bigger buckets

24 hrs ago | 467 Views

Zimbabwe takes over Kaza Chairmanship

24 hrs ago | 122 Views

Highlanders gamble on return of 'The Dutch Nomad'

24 hrs ago | 285 Views

WFP donates off-road vehicles to Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 304 Views

Canadian University, Zimbabwe forge sports alliance

23 Aug 2025 at 09:13hrs | 125 Views

4 dead in separate tragedies in Manicaland

23 Aug 2025 at 09:13hrs | 303 Views

Mother, son arrested for car thefts

23 Aug 2025 at 09:12hrs | 429 Views

2 killed, 10 injured in Honda Fit accident

23 Aug 2025 at 09:11hrs | 112 Views

AFM pastor in land ownership dispute

23 Aug 2025 at 09:11hrs | 113 Views

Malayitsha fined for conning police officer

23 Aug 2025 at 09:10hrs | 394 Views

Love rival stabbed and stoned to death

23 Aug 2025 at 09:09hrs | 260 Views

Mercedes Benz hit by train in Bulawayo

23 Aug 2025 at 09:08hrs | 149 Views

Shamu praises Mnangagwa's SADC leadership

23 Aug 2025 at 09:07hrs | 120 Views

Man locked up for stealing donkeys

22 Aug 2025 at 19:20hrs | 310 Views

Duo kills brother over maize

22 Aug 2025 at 19:18hrs | 366 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Minister caught in Expo scandal

22 Aug 2025 at 18:50hrs | 2033 Views

Police dismiss reports of arrest in Businessman's murder

22 Aug 2025 at 18:34hrs | 396 Views

Woman Killed in gory highway crash

22 Aug 2025 at 18:34hrs | 686 Views

Chief of Mutambara installed after years of dispute

22 Aug 2025 at 18:33hrs | 381 Views

Zanu-PF candidate wins unopposed

22 Aug 2025 at 18:33hrs | 310 Views

Court orders Avenues clinic to restore radiology department

22 Aug 2025 at 18:32hrs | 136 Views

Private schools warned against withholding results

22 Aug 2025 at 18:32hrs | 58 Views

South Africans fined for obstructing traffic at Zimbabwe crash scene

22 Aug 2025 at 13:21hrs | 887 Views

Zimbabwe's 2008 financial crash continues to haunt regulators

22 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 227 Views

Zimbabwe FIU fines 4 banks over weak AML Controls

22 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 341 Views

Vic Falls residents push for clarity in Town Clerk probe

22 Aug 2025 at 13:19hrs | 239 Views

Qatari Sheikh in Zimbabwe for landmark visit

22 Aug 2025 at 13:18hrs | 297 Views

Sexual abuse scandal rocks Bubi Valley Conservancy

22 Aug 2025 at 13:17hrs | 420 Views