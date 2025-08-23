Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe to introduce GPS tracking for motorists

by Staff reporter
The Government of Zimbabwe is set to roll out roadside drug and alcohol testing for motorists alongside GPS tracking of public service vehicles, as part of intensified efforts to enforce traffic regulations and reduce road accidents.

Under the new system, drivers of buses and commuter omnibuses will undergo random checks for alcohol, narcotics, and other substances that impair judgement. At the same time, GPS devices will be installed on public transport vehicles to monitor routes, speed, and driver behaviour in real time. Officials believe this dual approach will deter reckless driving and allow swift intervention when safety standards are breached.

The measures form part of a broader multi-pronged road safety strategy led by the Ministries of Transport and Infrastructural Development, and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage. Other initiatives include the enhancement of the electronic traffic management system, which uses digital cameras and sensors in urban centres to detect violations such as speeding, illegal lane changes, and running red lights.

The reintroduction of breathalysers will enable police to conduct on-the-spot checks for drunk drivers, who remain a leading cause of road accidents.

Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) managing director Munesu Munodawafa highlighted the importance of a multi-stakeholder approach. "We salute the police for reintroducing breathalysers. We will assist with equipment and funding to support their rollout," he said.

Mr Munodawafa also confirmed that the Government is piloting roadside drug testing kits in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Child Care. "When you look at some of the recklessness on the roads, you wonder whether it is just alcohol. This initiative ensures that drivers of public service vehicles are not intoxicated by alcohol or any other substances," he said.

GPS tracking of buses will allow authorities to monitor compliance with approved routes and speed limits, sending instant alerts to enforcement officers in cases of violations. The electronic traffic management system and satellite tracking of vehicles are expected to move from pilot stages to full deployment by year-end. Advanced patrol vehicles equipped with monitoring technology are also under consideration to further enhance enforcement.

Between January and September 2024, Zimbabwe recorded 39,461 road traffic accidents, up from 36,628 in the same period in 2023. Fatal accidents rose from 1,130 to 1,169, while deaths increased from 1,373 to 1,532.

"These statistics underscore the urgency of implementing these new measures," Mr Munodawafa said. Joint operations involving the TSCZ, Zimbabwe Republic Police, and the Vehicle Inspectorate Department will be intensified nationwide to improve road safety and reduce fatalities.

Source - sunday mail
