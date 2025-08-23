Qatari royalty to meet Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani, a senior member of Qatar's ruling family, expressed admiration for the grandeur of the Victoria Falls Rainforest during a visit yesterday, ahead of key discussions with President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare tomorrow.The delegation, on an official trip to explore and strengthen bilateral ties, was guided by Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi through one of the Seven Wonders of the World. The tour highlighted Victoria Falls as a premier destination for global leaders and high-net-worth investors.Ambassador Mahomed Jassat, director of public relations and chief adviser to Sheikh Mansour, praised Zimbabwe's potential, stating, "This is definitely the best country in the world… Zimbabwe is the best place in the world. We will be meeting with President Mnangagwa to further strengthen our strategic partnerships and investments."Mansour Holdings chairperson Nidal Ammache, who is also an adviser to the Sheikh, shared his personal connection with Zimbabwe. "Actually, it is my fourth time in Zimbabwe and first time in Victoria Falls. It is definitely quite a great experience. We are already in love… I am looking forward to more collaboration in the future," he said.Minister Rwodzi described the royal visit as a strong signal of deepening ties and potential foreign direct investment into Zimbabwe's tourism sector."This visit reflects the excellent relations between the governments of Zimbabwe and Qatar," she said. "Their interest in investing in our country and in Victoria Falls indicates significant potential for tourism infrastructure development. We are glad to have them here."She further noted that a visit by a member of a royal family serves as an endorsement of Zimbabwe's safety, peace, and appeal as a tourist destination."The presence of a Head of State or a royal family member at a destination signals that it is safe and worth visiting," Rwodzi said. "We anticipate increased tourism exchanges between Zimbabwe and Qatar in the near future."The visit by Sheikh Mansour and his delegation has highlighted Zimbabwe's rich tourism offerings, positioning the country for stronger international partnerships and investment in the sector.