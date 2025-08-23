Mnangagwa to hand over 1,000 title deeds

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will tomorrow preside over the largest single issuance of title deeds under the Presidential Title Deeds Programme, delivering documents to 1 000 farmers at Craigengower Farm in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central.The event will also see the commissioning of production booster kits, designed to provide each farmer with one hectare of irrigated land. Each kit includes pumps, pipes, and related equipment, enabling year-round irrigation, improved yields, and resilience against climate variability.Craigengower Farm, divided into A1 plots, is predominantly occupied by war veterans, who make up 70 percent of the beneficiaries. The Presidential Title Deeds Programme, launched by President Mnangagwa on December 20, 2024, at Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe, aims to convert 99-year leases, offer letters, and permits into bankable, registrable, and transferable deeds of ownership.The programme not only guarantees security of tenure but also allows farmers to use their land as collateral, enhancing access to credit, encouraging investment in infrastructure, and boosting productivity. Title deeds serve as legally binding proof of ownership, registered with the Deeds Office, and make agricultural land more attractive for investment.Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Christopher Magomo said preparations for the launch were well advanced."We are proud to be the launch pad of such a transformative programme," Minister Magomo said. "The issuance of 1 000 title deeds will boost confidence among farmers and unlock production and infrastructure development."He noted that the irrigation pumps for the production booster kits were already operational, and additional units had been installed ahead of the launch, ensuring each A1 farmer could irrigate one hectare of land."The farm already has existing irrigation infrastructure, making the rollout seamless," Minister Magomo added. "President Mnangagwa is walking the talk on leaving no one behind. War veterans fought for the independence we enjoy today, and their welfare and economic participation remain a national priority."Boosting smallholder irrigation is central to Zimbabwe's agricultural recovery, ensuring reliable food production amid erratic rainfall, strengthening resilience to climate change, and enabling diversification into high-value crops. The government also plans to revive idle water sources across the province to expand irrigation coverage.Minister Magomo praised thriving schemes such as Chimhanda in Rushinga, Siyalima in Guruve, and Chinehasha in Chiweshe as models of success, and highlighted the province's consistent contribution to national food security."Our province has exceeded winter wheat production targets for two consecutive years," he said. "In 2024, we planted 29 000 hectares against a target of 28 000 hectares, and this year we reached 28 000 hectares against a target of 27 000 hectares."The Mazowe launch marks a significant milestone in both agricultural development and the economic empowerment of war veterans under the Land Reform Programme.