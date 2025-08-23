Zimbabwe Agricultural Show 2025 kicks off

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare will tomorrow host the 115th edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, the country's flagship platform for showcasing agricultural achievements, innovation, and economic opportunities. The event runs until Saturday and comes amid record-breaking performance in key sectors, including tobacco and wheat.Farmers delivered over 354 million kilogrammes of tobacco in the just-ended marketing season, earning more than US$1,2 billion — a sharp increase from 296 million kilogrammes in the El Niño-affected 2022/2023 season and 231,8 million kilogrammes in 2021/2022. The tobacco industry is now targeting 400 million kilogrammes annually by 2030.Zimbabwe has also achieved self-sufficiency in wheat for the third consecutive year under the Government's Agriculture Recovery Plan, with authorities now considering wheat exports as production continues to exceed domestic demand. Progress has similarly been recorded in maize, blueberries, and milk output.The show, organised by the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS), has grown beyond an exhibition to become a vital hub for policy dialogue, business networking, and innovation. Conferences held during show week attract industry leaders, policymakers, and investors to deliberate on strategies for growth, competitiveness, and sustainability.ZAS chief executive officer Rufaro Gunundu highlighted the society's role in advancing Zimbabwe's agricultural transformation agenda. "We align our programmes with Government priorities under the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy. Key initiatives include promoting mechanisation and technology adoption, fostering public-private partnerships, and ensuring inclusive participation of women and youth," he said.ZAS supports both smallholder and commercial farmers, providing market access, training, and financial linkages. For smallholders, initiatives focus on extension services, input support, and market access, while commercial farmers benefit from high-level networking, policy dialogue, and investment facilitation.This year marks ZAS's 130th anniversary, with exhibitor participation rising sharply. In 2023, five international exhibitors took part, growing to 13 this year. A new initiative, the International Backsplit, connects local and international exhibitors to encourage collaboration, technology transfer, and market access.Highlights of the 2025 show include the inaugural ZAS Golf Tournament, the Agribusiness Conference, the annual ZAS School Quiz, the Environmental Social and Governance Conference, and the Research for Agricultural Excellence and Technology Indaba. The golf tournament raises funds for the Master Farmer Training Programme and supports students pursuing agriculture, horticulture, and animal science.Entertainment at the Glamis Arena will feature performances by ExQ, Feli Nandi, Jah Prayzah, and rising star Junior Spragga.Over its long history, ZAS has been led by notable figures such as Dr Robbie Mupawose, past president; Mr Ngoni Kudenga, current president; and Professor Maxwell Mutema, chairperson of the agricultural development and promotion committee.The 2025 Zimbabwe Agricultural Show promises to combine celebration, learning, and investment opportunities while highlighting the country's agricultural resilience and innovation.