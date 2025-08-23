Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe Agricultural Show 2025 kicks off

by Staff reporter
55 secs ago | Views
Harare will tomorrow host the 115th edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, the country's flagship platform for showcasing agricultural achievements, innovation, and economic opportunities. The event runs until Saturday and comes amid record-breaking performance in key sectors, including tobacco and wheat.

Farmers delivered over 354 million kilogrammes of tobacco in the just-ended marketing season, earning more than US$1,2 billion — a sharp increase from 296 million kilogrammes in the El Niño-affected 2022/2023 season and 231,8 million kilogrammes in 2021/2022. The tobacco industry is now targeting 400 million kilogrammes annually by 2030.

Zimbabwe has also achieved self-sufficiency in wheat for the third consecutive year under the Government's Agriculture Recovery Plan, with authorities now considering wheat exports as production continues to exceed domestic demand. Progress has similarly been recorded in maize, blueberries, and milk output.

The show, organised by the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS), has grown beyond an exhibition to become a vital hub for policy dialogue, business networking, and innovation. Conferences held during show week attract industry leaders, policymakers, and investors to deliberate on strategies for growth, competitiveness, and sustainability.

ZAS chief executive officer Rufaro Gunundu highlighted the society's role in advancing Zimbabwe's agricultural transformation agenda. "We align our programmes with Government priorities under the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy. Key initiatives include promoting mechanisation and technology adoption, fostering public-private partnerships, and ensuring inclusive participation of women and youth," he said.

ZAS supports both smallholder and commercial farmers, providing market access, training, and financial linkages. For smallholders, initiatives focus on extension services, input support, and market access, while commercial farmers benefit from high-level networking, policy dialogue, and investment facilitation.

This year marks ZAS's 130th anniversary, with exhibitor participation rising sharply. In 2023, five international exhibitors took part, growing to 13 this year. A new initiative, the International Backsplit, connects local and international exhibitors to encourage collaboration, technology transfer, and market access.

Highlights of the 2025 show include the inaugural ZAS Golf Tournament, the Agribusiness Conference, the annual ZAS School Quiz, the Environmental Social and Governance Conference, and the Research for Agricultural Excellence and Technology Indaba. The golf tournament raises funds for the Master Farmer Training Programme and supports students pursuing agriculture, horticulture, and animal science.

Entertainment at the Glamis Arena will feature performances by ExQ, Feli Nandi, Jah Prayzah, and rising star Junior Spragga.

Over its long history, ZAS has been led by notable figures such as Dr Robbie Mupawose, past president; Mr Ngoni Kudenga, current president; and Professor Maxwell Mutema, chairperson of the agricultural development and promotion committee.

The 2025 Zimbabwe Agricultural Show promises to combine celebration, learning, and investment opportunities while highlighting the country's agricultural resilience and innovation.

Source - online
More on: #ZAS, #Agric, #Show

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa to hand over 1,000 title deeds

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Qatari royalty to meet Mnangagwa

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce GPS tracking for motorists

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Econet in aggressive tech roll-out

9 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabweans must stop Chinese plunder of our country and destruction of our future

11 hrs ago | 290 Views

We were alive, but never truly lived

11 hrs ago | 199 Views

Armed robbers nabbed

11 hrs ago | 765 Views

SEO that converts in financial services - Why Absolute Digital Media leads the global pack

11 hrs ago | 40 Views

Former Senator dies

13 hrs ago | 809 Views

Ex-headmaster stuns Zanu-PF funeral

13 hrs ago | 856 Views

US$19 billion windfall for Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Harare suburban office rentals surge

15 hrs ago | 304 Views

Chery Zimbabwe unveils flagship showroom

15 hrs ago | 132 Views

Chivayo donates 10 luxury buses to Johanne Masowe

15 hrs ago | 490 Views

Zvigananda laugh while words replace justice in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 331 Views

Foot and mouth under control

15 hrs ago | 73 Views

ASIF endorses Mutapa Investment Fund

18 hrs ago | 112 Views

Sipho Mazibuko awaits judgment

18 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chiwenga courts major diamond firm

18 hrs ago | 188 Views

WFP eyes Zimbabwe as regional food hub

18 hrs ago | 112 Views

Air Ambulance Servicesaves 778 lives nationwide

18 hrs ago | 65 Views

Rethinking the global village

18 hrs ago | 42 Views

Chipinge pupils sue Green Fuel for US$110,000 over assault

18 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten gun licensing

18 hrs ago | 152 Views

Hararians told to flush with bigger buckets

23 Aug 2025 at 09:20hrs | 468 Views

Zimbabwe takes over Kaza Chairmanship

23 Aug 2025 at 09:19hrs | 122 Views

Highlanders gamble on return of 'The Dutch Nomad'

23 Aug 2025 at 09:16hrs | 285 Views

WFP donates off-road vehicles to Zimbabwe

23 Aug 2025 at 09:15hrs | 304 Views

Canadian University, Zimbabwe forge sports alliance

23 Aug 2025 at 09:13hrs | 125 Views

4 dead in separate tragedies in Manicaland

23 Aug 2025 at 09:13hrs | 304 Views

Mother, son arrested for car thefts

23 Aug 2025 at 09:12hrs | 429 Views

2 killed, 10 injured in Honda Fit accident

23 Aug 2025 at 09:11hrs | 112 Views

AFM pastor in land ownership dispute

23 Aug 2025 at 09:11hrs | 113 Views

Malayitsha fined for conning police officer

23 Aug 2025 at 09:10hrs | 395 Views

Love rival stabbed and stoned to death

23 Aug 2025 at 09:09hrs | 261 Views

Mercedes Benz hit by train in Bulawayo

23 Aug 2025 at 09:08hrs | 149 Views

Shamu praises Mnangagwa's SADC leadership

23 Aug 2025 at 09:07hrs | 120 Views

Man locked up for stealing donkeys

22 Aug 2025 at 19:20hrs | 310 Views

Duo kills brother over maize

22 Aug 2025 at 19:18hrs | 366 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Minister caught in Expo scandal

22 Aug 2025 at 18:50hrs | 2035 Views

Police dismiss reports of arrest in Businessman's murder

22 Aug 2025 at 18:34hrs | 396 Views

Woman Killed in gory highway crash

22 Aug 2025 at 18:34hrs | 687 Views

Chief of Mutambara installed after years of dispute

22 Aug 2025 at 18:33hrs | 382 Views

Zanu-PF candidate wins unopposed

22 Aug 2025 at 18:33hrs | 311 Views

Court orders Avenues clinic to restore radiology department

22 Aug 2025 at 18:32hrs | 136 Views

Private schools warned against withholding results

22 Aug 2025 at 18:32hrs | 58 Views

South Africans fined for obstructing traffic at Zimbabwe crash scene

22 Aug 2025 at 13:21hrs | 887 Views

Zimbabwe's 2008 financial crash continues to haunt regulators

22 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 227 Views

Zimbabwe FIU fines 4 banks over weak AML Controls

22 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 341 Views