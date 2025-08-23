Latest News Editor's Choice


Traders seek Chiwenga's help over market fees

by Staff reporter
51 secs ago
Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga has been dragged into a heated dispute at Harare's Mbare Musika retail market, where traders are protesting against what they describe as "extortionist fees" and exclusionary practices following the controversial reconstruction of the facility.

In a letter dated August 18 and signed by market leaders Roderick Maposah, Josiah Rovai and Stephen Tsopo, the traders pleaded with Chiwenga to intervene, citing exorbitant rental charges, reduced stall sizes, and the refusal by private contractors to accept local currency payments. The letter was also copied to Local Government minister Daniel Garwe, Harare Provincial Affairs minister Charles Tawengwa and Harare mayor Jacob Mafume.

"Knowing your warm heart, we are looking forward to your usual assistance," the traders wrote, accusing Masimba Holdings — the company awarded the reconstruction contract — of sidelining nearly 70% of fire-affected vendors while favouring wealthier applicants.

They argued that rental fees had jumped from US$25 under council management to as much as US$200 per month, with additional charges including a US$150 deposit, US$50 weekly rent, US$1 toilet fee per visit, and US$240 monthly parking fee. Stall sizes were reportedly reduced from 2,5m x 2m to 1,2m x 1,2m.

Garwe, who signed the contract with Masimba, was reportedly angered by the traders' decision to bypass his office and approach Chiwenga directly. Sources said he summoned the traders to his ministry, where permanent secretary John Bhasera promised to set up a task force to investigate. However, traders said no meaningful resolution was reached.

The conflict has highlighted internal Zanu-PF factionalism, with Garwe seen as an ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's camp pushing to extend his rule under the "Vision 2030" agenda, while Chiwenga is regarded as a potential successor facing resistance from within the party.

Government officials have denied claims of privatisation and extortion. Nathan Nkomo, chief director in the Department of Civil Protection, insisted that Mbare remains council property under a tripartite arrangement with the government and Masimba. He said fees had been reduced from US$200 to US$120, with fire-affected traders temporarily subsidised to pay US$80.

"The resistance is coming from space barons who don't want order in Mbare," Nkomo said. "Some haven't paid the city in a year, yet they complain when sanity is being restored."

Garwe was unavailable for comment.

The market dispute, however, has once again placed Chiwenga at the centre of Zanu-PF's succession battles, with tensions simmering between factions loyal to Mnangagwa and those rallying behind his deputy.

Source - The Standard

