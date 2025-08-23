Zanu-PF DCC Chair in assault storm

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Buhera District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson Causemore Chimombe has been accused of assaulting provincial youth league secretary for information, Edson Mapani, in a dispute reportedly linked to a party WhatsApp group.The matter was reported at Murambinda Police Station under RRB number 6339732. However, Manicaland police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said he was yet to receive the report.According to a witness, Chimombe launched a surprise attack on Mapani."He grabbed him by the collar asking why he had censured him on a Zanu-PF leadership WhatsApp group," the witness said. "Without giving his victim time to explain, Chimombe went on to slap him once on the face."Efforts to reach Chimombe for comment were unsuccessful as his mobile phone went unanswered.This is not the first time Chimombe has been linked to intra-party violence. In August 2022, he was suspended from Zanu-PF over allegations of instigating violent clashes in Buhera during a restructuring exercise led by then political commissar Mike Bimha.The latest incident has reignited concerns over factionalism and violent behaviour within the ruling party's grassroots structures.