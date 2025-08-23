Chaos erupts in Zanu-PF affiliate ZEPPDRA

News / National

by Staff reporter

A leadership crisis has gripped the Zimbabwe Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees Association (ZEPPDRA), with members accusing the current executive of clinging to power beyond their mandate.The dispute surfaced soon after the burial of ZEPPDRA chairperson Victor Panganayi Kuretu, who was declared a national hero and laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre on August 23, 2025. Kuretu had been widely respected for championing the welfare of liberation war veterans and detainees.Discontent grew when ZEPPDRA secretary-general Douglas Ndlovu was appointed acting chairperson during Kuretu's burial. Some members rejected the move, arguing that the leadership's term expired in 2014."Their term of office expired in 2014," said Tichafa Horwe of Gweru. "People whose term has expired cannot be trusted to organise fair, transparent, and free elections."George Tawengwa from Manicaland lamented that the infighting was derailing the association's work. "The squabbles are preventing us from establishing an elected leadership that will advocate for our needs," he said, while fellow member Meynard Mubayiwa, who was once imprisoned at Hwahwa, complained about inadequate pensions. "We are receiving only US$147 and less than ZWL$900. We need a democratically elected leadership that can negotiate for higher pensions," he said.Ndlovu dismissed the complaints, saying he was the most senior member and had not lobbied for the interim position. "Members are just making a storm in a teacup," he said. "Preparations for a congress are at an advanced stage, but I cannot provide a specific date." He added that structural verifications were nearly complete, with Harare and Mashonaland Central still outstanding.However, members have raised concerns about how these structures are being set up, warning that they may further entrench disputed leadership. ZEPPDRA last held an elective congress in 2014.Analysts warn that the turmoil could weaken the association's ability to lobby for its members, particularly as government implements reforms under the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Bill (2019), which seeks to harmonise benefits for war veterans and related groups.For now, ZEPPDRA remains divided between those pushing for immediate elections and a leadership accused of overstaying its welcome.