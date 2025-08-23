War veteran's smart city dream stalled

News / National

by Staff reporter

A war veteran's vision to transform his Elmswood Farm in Marondera into a modern smart city has been thrown into turmoil amid allegations of land grabbing and corruption by senior council officials.John Fadzisayi Jani, a liberation war veteran, says his project — aligned with Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 agenda — has attracted both foreign and local investors ready to commit millions of dollars. The planned development would feature digital housing systems, renewable energy, smart water and waste management, and modern infrastructure designed to ease congestion while creating thousands of jobs."I fought for this land, and now I want to turn it into a legacy project that benefits the nation. Investors are waiting, the designs are ready, but corrupt officials are frustrating the process by parcelling out my land for personal gain," Jani said.Court papers filed against Marondera Municipality, town clerk Rinashe Nyamuzihwa, and mayor Chengetai Murova accuse the respondents of forcibly seizing the farm on November 1, 2024. The documents allege that officials pegged, allocated stands, and collected payments from beneficiaries without ownership rights.The dispute has sparked confusion, with some beneficiaries of the contested stands already beginning construction despite Jani's objections.If realised, Jani's project would be among Zimbabwe's first privately driven smart city initiatives, complementing state-backed ventures such as the Mt Hampden Cyber City and the Victoria Falls Special Economic Zone."This is not just about me. It's about moving Marondera forward," Jani said. "But how do we achieve Vision 2030 when corrupt officials sabotage national priorities?"Efforts to obtain comment from Marondera council were unsuccessful, though insiders claim some officials fear that Jani's case could expose deep-rooted land scandals.Urban planning experts say the dispute reflects the clash between corruption-fuelled land allocations and Zimbabwe's broader developmental ambitions.Defiant in the face of the setback, Jani declared: "I did not sacrifice in the liberation struggle for my dreams to be buried by greedy individuals."