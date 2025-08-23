Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare sets 3 year deadline for kombi ban

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The City of Harare has unveiled a draft master plan (2025–2045) proposing the phasing out of commuter omnibuses (kombis) from the capital's roads within three years, sparking sharp debate among commuters, operators, and motorists.

The plan, which estimates costs at US$693,6 million, prioritises high-capacity transport such as buses, trams, and light rail, alongside smart traffic systems and expanded feeder roads. Policy 109 mandates the full removal of kombis within 36 months, while Policy 110 immediately outlaws pirate taxi operations.

City planner Brian Zvomuya said the reliance on kombis — described as a "para-transport system" — was unsustainable. "Kombis have become the main transport system, while buses are supporting them. It is not working; there is congestion, traffic accidents… everything is not working well. We must transition to high-capacity vehicles," he said.

Motorists welcomed the move, citing reckless behaviour by kombi crews. "They think they can rewrite road rules. They must be banned," said motorist Tendai Gavaza. Others, like commuter Taurai Choto of Budiriro, warned of chaos without enough buses: "A ban without sufficient buses would be a recipe for disaster."

Registered operators argued the ban would devastate livelihoods. Greater Harare Association of Commuter Omnibus Operators secretary-general Ngoni Katsvairo warned that over 16,000 kombis employ four people each, supporting more than 380,000 dependants. He also noted their contribution to fuel sales and related industries.

Meanwhile, unregistered operators complained of prohibitive licensing costs exceeding US$1,000, forcing many into illegal operations. "Operating illegally is easier than complying," one operator admitted.

Police confirmed ongoing blitzes against pirate taxis and touting, while council officials acknowledged manpower shortages in enforcement. Calls have been made for surveillance systems and stiffer fines to rein in non-compliant operators.

The controversy echoes the failed Covid-19 era ban, when Zupco struggled to absorb demand. Zimbabwe United Deregulated Commuter Operators president Frederick Maguramhinga accused the city of unfairly stereotyping kombis while failing to control pirate taxis.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has since ordered a review of licensing costs across 12 key sectors, including transport, as part of ease-of-doing-business reforms.

With more than 13,500 unregistered kombis still operating in Harare, the countdown to their proposed ban is likely to remain one of the city's most divisive transport reforms in decades.

Source - Sunday Mail
