Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra's new system sees number of tax payers double

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's new Tax and Revenue Management System (TaRMS) has more than doubled taxpayer registrations within a year, marking a major breakthrough in the country's tax administration.

Figures presented by the Commissioner of Domestic Taxes, Misheck Govha, at the system's launch last week showed taxpayer registrations rose from 30 689 in 2023 to 66 210 in 2024 — a 115,7 percent increase. In the first half of 2025 alone, TaRMS captured an additional 45 726 registrations.

Govha said the digital platform has restored efficiency and integrity to an area long crippled by manual processes and fraud. "TaRMS has not only modernised our tax administration but has restored integrity and efficiency in ways the old system could not," he said.

Economists welcomed the reforms, highlighting TaRMS' potential to draw activity from the informal economy, which makes up as much as 70 percent of Zimbabwe's economic activity. "Digitalisation lowers barriers to compliance and can gradually bring more businesses into the tax net," said economist Gladys Shumbambiri-Mutsopotsi.

Dr Prosper Chitambara added that a wider tax base boosts government revenue, enabling greater investment in infrastructure, health, and education while reducing reliance on debt.

Beyond registrations, TaRMS has transformed tax administration through integration with the Registrar of Companies, Civil Registry, and banks to validate taxpayer details, cutting fraud. It automates debt management, compliance, audits, and appeals while allowing taxpayers to file disclosures and objections electronically. QR-coded tax clearances now allow instant verification, ending abuse of fraudulent certificates.

The new system replaces the old paper-based and error-prone SAP platform, which was riddled with duplicate registrations, unallocated payments, and unstable e-filing. "Cases are now visible across the authority with proper permissions, which not only improves transparency but strengthens trust in our processes," Govha said.

While return submissions still lag behind the global 80 percent on-time target, authorities say TaRMS provides the digital backbone to expand the tax base, improve compliance, and reduce overreliance on a narrow pool of already compliant businesses.

"The contrast is stark," Govha noted. "TaRMS has redefined the taxpayer experience by making compliance simpler, transparent, and verifiable."

Source - Sunday News
More on: #Zimra, #System, #Tax

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo mulls night patrols to tackle littering

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Bulawayo's food insecure received pay outs

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Harare sets 3 year deadline for kombi ban

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

War veteran's smart city dream stalled

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chaos erupts in Zanu-PF affiliate ZEPPDRA

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zanu-PF DCC Chair in assault storm

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

+40,000 vehicles vanish after entering Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Bitter estate wrangle sucks in top judges

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Traders seek Chiwenga's help over market fees

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe Agricultural Show 2025 kicks off

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 1,000 title deeds

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Qatari royalty to meet Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce GPS tracking for motorists

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Econet in aggressive tech roll-out

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabweans must stop Chinese plunder of our country and destruction of our future

14 hrs ago | 306 Views

We were alive, but never truly lived

14 hrs ago | 214 Views

Armed robbers nabbed

14 hrs ago | 877 Views

SEO that converts in financial services - Why Absolute Digital Media leads the global pack

14 hrs ago | 42 Views

Former Senator dies

16 hrs ago | 867 Views

Ex-headmaster stuns Zanu-PF funeral

16 hrs ago | 959 Views

US$19 billion windfall for Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Harare suburban office rentals surge

18 hrs ago | 329 Views

Chery Zimbabwe unveils flagship showroom

18 hrs ago | 155 Views

Chivayo donates 10 luxury buses to Johanne Masowe

18 hrs ago | 556 Views

Zvigananda laugh while words replace justice in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 356 Views

Foot and mouth under control

18 hrs ago | 75 Views

ASIF endorses Mutapa Investment Fund

21 hrs ago | 114 Views

Sipho Mazibuko awaits judgment

21 hrs ago | 314 Views

Chiwenga courts major diamond firm

21 hrs ago | 195 Views

WFP eyes Zimbabwe as regional food hub

21 hrs ago | 119 Views

Air Ambulance Servicesaves 778 lives nationwide

21 hrs ago | 69 Views

Rethinking the global village

21 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chipinge pupils sue Green Fuel for US$110,000 over assault

21 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten gun licensing

21 hrs ago | 158 Views

Hararians told to flush with bigger buckets

23 Aug 2025 at 09:20hrs | 478 Views

Zimbabwe takes over Kaza Chairmanship

23 Aug 2025 at 09:19hrs | 135 Views

Highlanders gamble on return of 'The Dutch Nomad'

23 Aug 2025 at 09:16hrs | 293 Views

WFP donates off-road vehicles to Zimbabwe

23 Aug 2025 at 09:15hrs | 317 Views

Canadian University, Zimbabwe forge sports alliance

23 Aug 2025 at 09:13hrs | 126 Views

4 dead in separate tragedies in Manicaland

23 Aug 2025 at 09:13hrs | 318 Views

Mother, son arrested for car thefts

23 Aug 2025 at 09:12hrs | 438 Views

2 killed, 10 injured in Honda Fit accident

23 Aug 2025 at 09:11hrs | 113 Views

AFM pastor in land ownership dispute

23 Aug 2025 at 09:11hrs | 116 Views

Malayitsha fined for conning police officer

23 Aug 2025 at 09:10hrs | 409 Views

Love rival stabbed and stoned to death

23 Aug 2025 at 09:09hrs | 268 Views

Mercedes Benz hit by train in Bulawayo

23 Aug 2025 at 09:08hrs | 160 Views

Shamu praises Mnangagwa's SADC leadership

23 Aug 2025 at 09:07hrs | 128 Views

Man locked up for stealing donkeys

22 Aug 2025 at 19:20hrs | 312 Views

Duo kills brother over maize

22 Aug 2025 at 19:18hrs | 370 Views