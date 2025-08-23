Bulawayo mulls night patrols to tackle littering

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo City Council is considering deploying municipal police at night to curb rampant littering and illegal activities in the city, according to the latest council minutes.Councillor Melisa Mabeza raised concerns during a full council meeting, noting that most of the violations occurred after hours. She cited cases of people defecating in plastic bags and dumping them in the streets, as well as a truck offloading sugar cane in the central business district, blocking traffic and contributing to littering."There were a lot of illegal activities that took place after hours," Mabeza said. "Most vendors who came from outside the city fouled the environment."Councillor Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu also expressed alarm over the mishandling of medical waste, warning of risks to both refuse collection crews and waste pickers. He stressed that medical waste should be incinerated instead of being dumped at landfill sites.The proposed night patrols would be part of broader efforts by the city fathers to strengthen by-law enforcement and improve cleanliness in Bulawayo.