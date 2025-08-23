Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo mulls night patrols to tackle littering

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo City Council is considering deploying municipal police at night to curb rampant littering and illegal activities in the city, according to the latest council minutes.

Councillor Melisa Mabeza raised concerns during a full council meeting, noting that most of the violations occurred after hours. She cited cases of people defecating in plastic bags and dumping them in the streets, as well as a truck offloading sugar cane in the central business district, blocking traffic and contributing to littering.

"There were a lot of illegal activities that took place after hours," Mabeza said. "Most vendors who came from outside the city fouled the environment."

Councillor Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu also expressed alarm over the mishandling of medical waste, warning of risks to both refuse collection crews and waste pickers. He stressed that medical waste should be incinerated instead of being dumped at landfill sites.

The proposed night patrols would be part of broader efforts by the city fathers to strengthen by-law enforcement and improve cleanliness in Bulawayo.

Source - Southern Eye

Comments


Must Read

Zimra's new system sees number of tax payers double

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bulawayo's food insecure received pay outs

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Harare sets 3 year deadline for kombi ban

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

War veteran's smart city dream stalled

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chaos erupts in Zanu-PF affiliate ZEPPDRA

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zanu-PF DCC Chair in assault storm

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

+40,000 vehicles vanish after entering Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Bitter estate wrangle sucks in top judges

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Traders seek Chiwenga's help over market fees

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe Agricultural Show 2025 kicks off

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 1,000 title deeds

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Qatari royalty to meet Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce GPS tracking for motorists

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Econet in aggressive tech roll-out

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabweans must stop Chinese plunder of our country and destruction of our future

14 hrs ago | 306 Views

We were alive, but never truly lived

14 hrs ago | 214 Views

Armed robbers nabbed

14 hrs ago | 877 Views

SEO that converts in financial services - Why Absolute Digital Media leads the global pack

14 hrs ago | 42 Views

Former Senator dies

16 hrs ago | 867 Views

Ex-headmaster stuns Zanu-PF funeral

16 hrs ago | 959 Views

US$19 billion windfall for Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Harare suburban office rentals surge

18 hrs ago | 329 Views

Chery Zimbabwe unveils flagship showroom

18 hrs ago | 155 Views

Chivayo donates 10 luxury buses to Johanne Masowe

18 hrs ago | 556 Views

Zvigananda laugh while words replace justice in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 356 Views

Foot and mouth under control

18 hrs ago | 75 Views

ASIF endorses Mutapa Investment Fund

21 hrs ago | 114 Views

Sipho Mazibuko awaits judgment

21 hrs ago | 314 Views

Chiwenga courts major diamond firm

21 hrs ago | 195 Views

WFP eyes Zimbabwe as regional food hub

21 hrs ago | 119 Views

Air Ambulance Servicesaves 778 lives nationwide

21 hrs ago | 69 Views

Rethinking the global village

21 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chipinge pupils sue Green Fuel for US$110,000 over assault

21 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten gun licensing

21 hrs ago | 158 Views

Hararians told to flush with bigger buckets

23 Aug 2025 at 09:20hrs | 478 Views

Zimbabwe takes over Kaza Chairmanship

23 Aug 2025 at 09:19hrs | 135 Views

Highlanders gamble on return of 'The Dutch Nomad'

23 Aug 2025 at 09:16hrs | 293 Views

WFP donates off-road vehicles to Zimbabwe

23 Aug 2025 at 09:15hrs | 317 Views

Canadian University, Zimbabwe forge sports alliance

23 Aug 2025 at 09:13hrs | 126 Views

4 dead in separate tragedies in Manicaland

23 Aug 2025 at 09:13hrs | 318 Views

Mother, son arrested for car thefts

23 Aug 2025 at 09:12hrs | 438 Views

2 killed, 10 injured in Honda Fit accident

23 Aug 2025 at 09:11hrs | 113 Views

AFM pastor in land ownership dispute

23 Aug 2025 at 09:11hrs | 116 Views

Malayitsha fined for conning police officer

23 Aug 2025 at 09:10hrs | 409 Views

Love rival stabbed and stoned to death

23 Aug 2025 at 09:09hrs | 268 Views

Mercedes Benz hit by train in Bulawayo

23 Aug 2025 at 09:08hrs | 160 Views

Shamu praises Mnangagwa's SADC leadership

23 Aug 2025 at 09:07hrs | 128 Views

Man locked up for stealing donkeys

22 Aug 2025 at 19:20hrs | 312 Views

Duo kills brother over maize

22 Aug 2025 at 19:18hrs | 370 Views