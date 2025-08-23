Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Villagers report councillor of 'embezzling' US$942

by Staff reporter
58 mins ago | Views
Villagers in Gutu Ward 12 have reported their councillor, Lovemore Runde, to the police for allegedly converting US$942 raised for a community water project at Magombedze Clinic to personal use.

The matter was reported at Bhasera Police Station under CR 12/05/25, according to project committee chairperson Leonard Makoni.

Makoni told The Mirror that villagers had each contributed US$1 per household towards the purchase of pipes for a solar-powered borehole. The planned project was meant to supply water to Magombedze Clinic, Magombedze Primary and Secondary schools, as well as a local dip tank.

"The money was raised last year and kept at the clinic. In November, Councillor Runde came and told the nurses he was going to buy the pipes, but he never did," Makoni alleged.

Gutu Rural District Council (RDC) had already donated five solar panels to support the project, but the lack of pipes has stalled progress.

Village head Francis Chitsa said Runde had failed to account for the funds.

"The councillor diverted money that was meant for our community. Nothing has materialised and his explanations are not adding up," Chitsa said.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, confirmed he was looking into the matter.

However, Runde dismissed the allegations, describing them as politically motivated attempts to tarnish his image.

"How can I steal US$900 when I donated solar cables myself? The cables and pipes were bought, and invoices are there. This is just politics at play," Runde insisted.

The matter is now under police investigation.

Source - Mirror

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe's diamond wealth enriches elites

55 mins ago | 35 Views

PSL won't save Dynamos

56 mins ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo water, sewer woes persist

57 mins ago | 17 Views

Yadah goalkeeper assault sparks outrage

57 mins ago | 20 Views

Fishing ban on Lake Chivero to stay

58 mins ago | 11 Views

Bulawayo mulls night patrols to tackle littering

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimra's new system sees number of tax payers double

6 hrs ago | 178 Views

Bulawayo's food insecure received pay outs

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

Harare sets 3 year deadline for kombi ban

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

War veteran's smart city dream stalled

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chaos erupts in Zanu-PF affiliate ZEPPDRA

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF DCC Chair in assault storm

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

+40,000 vehicles vanish after entering Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

Bitter estate wrangle sucks in top judges

6 hrs ago | 125 Views

Traders seek Chiwenga's help over market fees

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe Agricultural Show 2025 kicks off

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 1,000 title deeds

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Qatari royalty to meet Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce GPS tracking for motorists

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Econet in aggressive tech roll-out

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabweans must stop Chinese plunder of our country and destruction of our future

17 hrs ago | 320 Views

We were alive, but never truly lived

17 hrs ago | 237 Views

Armed robbers nabbed

17 hrs ago | 968 Views

SEO that converts in financial services - Why Absolute Digital Media leads the global pack

18 hrs ago | 46 Views

Former Senator dies

20 hrs ago | 922 Views

Ex-headmaster stuns Zanu-PF funeral

20 hrs ago | 1043 Views

US$19 billion windfall for Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Harare suburban office rentals surge

22 hrs ago | 346 Views

Chery Zimbabwe unveils flagship showroom

22 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chivayo donates 10 luxury buses to Johanne Masowe

22 hrs ago | 591 Views

Zvigananda laugh while words replace justice in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 380 Views

Foot and mouth under control

22 hrs ago | 79 Views

ASIF endorses Mutapa Investment Fund

23 Aug 2025 at 14:58hrs | 117 Views

Sipho Mazibuko awaits judgment

23 Aug 2025 at 14:57hrs | 342 Views

Chiwenga courts major diamond firm

23 Aug 2025 at 14:56hrs | 200 Views

WFP eyes Zimbabwe as regional food hub

23 Aug 2025 at 14:55hrs | 124 Views

Air Ambulance Servicesaves 778 lives nationwide

23 Aug 2025 at 14:54hrs | 75 Views

Rethinking the global village

23 Aug 2025 at 14:54hrs | 47 Views

Chipinge pupils sue Green Fuel for US$110,000 over assault

23 Aug 2025 at 14:53hrs | 168 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten gun licensing

23 Aug 2025 at 14:52hrs | 166 Views

Hararians told to flush with bigger buckets

23 Aug 2025 at 09:20hrs | 492 Views

Zimbabwe takes over Kaza Chairmanship

23 Aug 2025 at 09:19hrs | 141 Views

Highlanders gamble on return of 'The Dutch Nomad'

23 Aug 2025 at 09:16hrs | 300 Views

WFP donates off-road vehicles to Zimbabwe

23 Aug 2025 at 09:15hrs | 331 Views

Canadian University, Zimbabwe forge sports alliance

23 Aug 2025 at 09:13hrs | 132 Views

4 dead in separate tragedies in Manicaland

23 Aug 2025 at 09:13hrs | 326 Views

Mother, son arrested for car thefts

23 Aug 2025 at 09:12hrs | 443 Views

2 killed, 10 injured in Honda Fit accident

23 Aug 2025 at 09:11hrs | 115 Views

AFM pastor in land ownership dispute

23 Aug 2025 at 09:11hrs | 120 Views