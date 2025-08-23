Villagers report councillor of 'embezzling' US$942

News / National

by Staff reporter

Villagers in Gutu Ward 12 have reported their councillor, Lovemore Runde, to the police for allegedly converting US$942 raised for a community water project at Magombedze Clinic to personal use.The matter was reported at Bhasera Police Station under CR 12/05/25, according to project committee chairperson Leonard Makoni.Makoni told The Mirror that villagers had each contributed US$1 per household towards the purchase of pipes for a solar-powered borehole. The planned project was meant to supply water to Magombedze Clinic, Magombedze Primary and Secondary schools, as well as a local dip tank."The money was raised last year and kept at the clinic. In November, Councillor Runde came and told the nurses he was going to buy the pipes, but he never did," Makoni alleged.Gutu Rural District Council (RDC) had already donated five solar panels to support the project, but the lack of pipes has stalled progress.Village head Francis Chitsa said Runde had failed to account for the funds."The councillor diverted money that was meant for our community. Nothing has materialised and his explanations are not adding up," Chitsa said.Masvingo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, confirmed he was looking into the matter.However, Runde dismissed the allegations, describing them as politically motivated attempts to tarnish his image."How can I steal US$900 when I donated solar cables myself? The cables and pipes were bought, and invoices are there. This is just politics at play," Runde insisted.The matter is now under police investigation.