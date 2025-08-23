Latest News Editor's Choice


Yadah goalkeeper assault sparks outrage

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Drama erupted at Yadah FC after their defeat to Ngezi Platinum Stars when goalkeeper Godknows Gurure was allegedly assaulted by a club board member inside the changing room.

The shocking incident has drawn widespread condemnation, with the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) issuing a strongly worded statement describing the attack as "cowardly" and damaging to the image of the game.

"We are deeply outraged by the shocking incident in which Yadah FC goalkeeper, Godknows Gurure, was physically assaulted inside the changing room by a board member of his own club," FUZ said.

"This cowardly act of violence is utterly unacceptable and brings shame to the game. The changing room is meant to be a safe space for players, not a place where they are attacked by those who should be supporting them."

The union called on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and ZIFA to launch an immediate investigation and take strong disciplinary measures against the official involved.

FUZ reminded clubs that players are professionals who deserve respect and protection, warning that an attack on one footballer is "an attack on the rights of all."

"We call on the PSL, ZIFA, and all relevant authorities to hold the perpetrator fully accountable with strong disciplinary action and enforce measures to protect players' safety and welfare across all clubs," the statement added.

The union also expressed solidarity with Gurure, stressing that no player should ever fear abuse in their workplace.

As of Sunday, the PSL had not yet issued a comment on the matter, while attempts to get a response from Yadah FC officials were unsuccessful.

Source - online
