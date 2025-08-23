PSL won't save Dynamos

News / National

by Staff reporter

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa has dismissed speculation that the league could bend its rules to prevent Dynamos from relegation, insisting that fair play will prevail no matter the stature of the club.The Harare giants, the most successful side in Zimbabwean football history, are second from bottom on the log with 22 points, five behind the safety zone. With nine matches left — including a crucial six-pointer this afternoon against fellow strugglers GreenFuel at Rufaro Stadium — their top-flight status remains under threat.Rumours had swirled that the PSL might suspend relegation to protect Dynamos, whose fall from grace could shake the league's commercial appeal. But Mupfurutsa, himself a former Dynamos chairman, ruled out any possibility of external rescue."Dynamos is a big brand, it has the richest history, a huge following, and it has contributed a lot to our football," Mupfurutsa said. "But we are guided by the rules and the principles of fair play. Teams should be equal, and the only difference must come from what happens on the pitch."The club has shown signs of revival under new coach Kelvin Kaindu, who has overseen four straight victories in league and cup competitions since his appointment. Wins over title challengers MWOS and Kwekwe United, plus progress to the Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinals, have boosted hopes of survival."They have made technical changes, brought in a new coach, and added players in the last transfer window," Mupfurutsa added. "As the league, there is nothing we can do to save Dynamos because that would go against the rules."Kaindu remains confident that his side can complete the great escape."Every game is important looking at the position we are in," he said. "We have shown improvement and picked points away from home. We just hope to maintain the momentum."GreenFuel, only five points ahead of Dynamos but winless in 10 of their last 11 matches, represent a key hurdle in today's fixture. Kaindu, however, cautioned against complacency."They are unpredictable. On their day, they can create problems," he said.For Dynamos, goalscoring woes — a major weakness earlier in the season — seem to be easing, with five goals scored in their last three games compared to just six in their previous 23. Yet a poor goal difference of -11 remains a concern.With eight of their remaining nine fixtures scheduled in Harare, including a derby against Caps United, the team will have home advantage in the run-in. But the poor condition of the Rufaro Stadium pitch, described by coaches as unsafe, poses another challenge.Still, for a team with its back to the wall, the mission is clear. Survival is about more than just league status; it is about history, pride, and the very soul of the club.