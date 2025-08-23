Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's diamond wealth enriches elites

by Staff reporter
58 mins ago | Views
For decades, diamonds have been celebrated as symbols of wealth and transformation — precious stones capable of reshaping entire nations. But in Zimbabwe's diamond-rich fields, the reality for local communities tells a darker story: displacement, broken promises, and deepening poverty, while political elites and corporations reap the rewards.

When families in Marange were moved from Chiadzwa to ARDA Transau, they were promised modern houses, jobs, and sustainable community development. Years later, those commitments remain largely unfulfilled. Instead, residents find themselves uprooted from their ancestral land and cultural heritage, struggling in unfamiliar environments where poverty and vulnerability persist. ARDA Transau has become a cautionary tale of what happens when resource wealth is exploited without accountability.

Adding to this injustice is the absence of meaningful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Mining firms often pledge schools, clinics, and clean water — yet most of these commitments remain unimplemented. Communities instead bear the costs: polluted rivers, degraded land, and the collapse of traditional livelihoods.

A recent community dialogue and screening of the documentary Beyond Shining Illusions exposed these realities. The film, produced by the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KP CSC), highlights how diamond mining across Africa — from Sierra Leone to Lesotho, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Zimbabwe — continues to be associated with human rights abuses, environmental destruction, and limited community benefit.

The documentary challenges the widely marketed claim that "99% of diamonds are conflict-free," arguing that this narrow definition masks systemic injustices. Testimonies from residents and artisanal miners reveal cases of forced displacement, violence by security forces, and health risks caused by blasting and toxic waste.

"The first thing one reflects on from the documentary is the stark face of poverty and the limited livelihood options for people across Africa," said Fungai Nhaitai, a community member from Marange.

Across the continent, artisanal miners — who significantly contribute to the diamond sector — remain criminalised instead of being supported, leaving them vulnerable to unsafe working conditions and exploitation.

Zimbabwean activist Farai Maguwu, director of the Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG), said the Kimberley Process (KP) — the global diamond certification scheme created to curb the trade in conflict diamonds — has failed to address wider concerns.

"The KP has ignored issues such as child labour, worker exploitation, displacement, and environmental damage. As a result, it has lost credibility among mining-affected communities who continue to suffer the consequences of weak oversight," Maguwu said. "However, it still provides a platform accepted by governments, and discussions are ongoing on involving community representatives."

This has fuelled growing calls for a Model Diamond Governance Framework (MDGF) — a new approach that goes beyond conflict-free assurances to focus on transparency, accountability, human rights, and genuine community development.

The KP Civil Society Coalition is leading this advocacy, pushing governments and companies to adopt responsible mining practices that deliver tangible benefits. The coalition argues that communities must be placed at the centre of diamond governance to ensure resource wealth translates into improved livelihoods, social equity, and sustainable development.

Until such reforms are implemented, the paradox of Zimbabwe's diamonds will remain: immense wealth beneath the soil, entrenched poverty above it. For communities living in the shadow of the mines, justice will only come when governance shifts from protecting profits to protecting people.

Source - CNRG

Comments


Must Read

PSL won't save Dynamos

60 mins ago | 21 Views

Bulawayo water, sewer woes persist

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Yadah goalkeeper assault sparks outrage

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Villagers report councillor of 'embezzling' US$942

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Fishing ban on Lake Chivero to stay

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo mulls night patrols to tackle littering

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimra's new system sees number of tax payers double

6 hrs ago | 178 Views

Bulawayo's food insecure received pay outs

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

Harare sets 3 year deadline for kombi ban

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

War veteran's smart city dream stalled

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Chaos erupts in Zanu-PF affiliate ZEPPDRA

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF DCC Chair in assault storm

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

+40,000 vehicles vanish after entering Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Bitter estate wrangle sucks in top judges

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Traders seek Chiwenga's help over market fees

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe Agricultural Show 2025 kicks off

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 1,000 title deeds

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

Qatari royalty to meet Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce GPS tracking for motorists

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Econet in aggressive tech roll-out

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabweans must stop Chinese plunder of our country and destruction of our future

17 hrs ago | 320 Views

We were alive, but never truly lived

17 hrs ago | 237 Views

Armed robbers nabbed

17 hrs ago | 968 Views

SEO that converts in financial services - Why Absolute Digital Media leads the global pack

18 hrs ago | 46 Views

Former Senator dies

20 hrs ago | 923 Views

Ex-headmaster stuns Zanu-PF funeral

20 hrs ago | 1044 Views

US$19 billion windfall for Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Harare suburban office rentals surge

22 hrs ago | 346 Views

Chery Zimbabwe unveils flagship showroom

22 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chivayo donates 10 luxury buses to Johanne Masowe

22 hrs ago | 591 Views

Zvigananda laugh while words replace justice in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 380 Views

Foot and mouth under control

22 hrs ago | 79 Views

ASIF endorses Mutapa Investment Fund

23 Aug 2025 at 14:58hrs | 117 Views

Sipho Mazibuko awaits judgment

23 Aug 2025 at 14:57hrs | 342 Views

Chiwenga courts major diamond firm

23 Aug 2025 at 14:56hrs | 200 Views

WFP eyes Zimbabwe as regional food hub

23 Aug 2025 at 14:55hrs | 124 Views

Air Ambulance Servicesaves 778 lives nationwide

23 Aug 2025 at 14:54hrs | 75 Views

Rethinking the global village

23 Aug 2025 at 14:54hrs | 47 Views

Chipinge pupils sue Green Fuel for US$110,000 over assault

23 Aug 2025 at 14:53hrs | 168 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten gun licensing

23 Aug 2025 at 14:52hrs | 166 Views

Hararians told to flush with bigger buckets

23 Aug 2025 at 09:20hrs | 492 Views

Zimbabwe takes over Kaza Chairmanship

23 Aug 2025 at 09:19hrs | 141 Views

Highlanders gamble on return of 'The Dutch Nomad'

23 Aug 2025 at 09:16hrs | 300 Views

WFP donates off-road vehicles to Zimbabwe

23 Aug 2025 at 09:15hrs | 331 Views

Canadian University, Zimbabwe forge sports alliance

23 Aug 2025 at 09:13hrs | 132 Views

4 dead in separate tragedies in Manicaland

23 Aug 2025 at 09:13hrs | 326 Views

Mother, son arrested for car thefts

23 Aug 2025 at 09:12hrs | 443 Views

2 killed, 10 injured in Honda Fit accident

23 Aug 2025 at 09:11hrs | 115 Views

AFM pastor in land ownership dispute

23 Aug 2025 at 09:11hrs | 120 Views