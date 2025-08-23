Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ guarantees US$ contracts beyond 2030

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has reassured markets that U.S. dollar contracts will remain valid even after the government's 2030 de-dollarisation deadline, a major policy shift aimed at preventing a repeat of past currency crises.

"Do not worry about post 2030. Issue those contracts willy-nilly. A contract that will be in U.S. dollars will remain in U.S. dollars. Banks can get lines of credit that can go past 2030," RBZ Deputy Governor Dr. Innocent Matshe said on Friday.

The announcement comes amid growing unease in Zimbabwe's financial sector following last year's government declaration that the multicurrency regime - under which the U.S. dollar and other foreign currencies circulate alongside the local unit - would end in December 2030. The plan forms part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's long-term strategy to restore the Zimbabwean dollar as the sole legal tender.

The 2030 deadline had triggered concerns among banks, many of which hesitated to issue loans or lines of credit extending beyond that year, recalling the chaos of 2019, when the government abruptly outlawed foreign currency under Statutory Instrument 142, leading to panic and a surge in parallel market activity.

By confirming that contracts in U.S. dollars will be honoured post-2030, the RBZ seeks to reassure investors, banks, and businesses that rely on dollar-denominated obligations for trade, imports, and credit.

In October 2023, President Mnangagwa extended the multicurrency system's lifespan to 2030 through Statutory Instrument 218, reversing an earlier plan to end dollarisation by 2025. Economists note that nearly 80% of transactions in Zimbabwe are conducted in U.S. dollars, reflecting lingering distrust in the local unit and the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG).

"The de-dollarisation roadmap will be crystalised in the National Development Strategy II (NDS2), covering 2026 to 2030. The roadmap will encapsulate the need to maintain current stability, preserve foreign currency accounts, and honour existing USD-denominated contracts," said RBZ Governor Dr. John Mushayavanhu.

The central bank is promoting gradual adoption of the ZiG while maintaining market confidence in the dollar. The proportion of electronic ZiG transactions in the National Payments System rose from 26% in April 2024 to over 40% by June 2025, with demand for ZiG cash increasing concurrently. Commercial banks have been directed to make at least 3% of deposits available in physical ZiG, and over ZiG200 million is currently held in vaults awaiting distribution.

Despite these measures, confidence in the local currency remains fragile. Memories of hyperinflation in 2008, when prices doubled within hours and the local dollar collapsed, continue to influence both households and businesses.

Economist Mehluli Sibanda cautioned that credibility will be key:

"Policy consistency is critical. Zimbabwe has reneged on currency promises before. Investors and the public will need more than statements—they will need proof of discipline and reforms."

Zimbabwe's experience mirrors that of other emerging markets, where abrupt attempts at de-dollarisation, such as in Argentina and Angola, often triggered capital flight and inflationary spirals. In contrast, successful transitions—like Israel in the 1980s—relied on gradual reforms, fiscal discipline, and transparent communication.

For now, the RBZ's assurance that U.S. dollar contracts will be honoured beyond 2030 provides banks, corporates, and households with clarity, potentially averting financial instability and supporting a more orderly transition toward a mono-currency system anchored on the ZiG.

Source - Business Times
More on: #RBZ, #Contacts, #Dollar

Comments


Must Read

Foreigner arrested after Harare car break-in spree

43 mins ago | 32 Views

Bureaucracy fuels tender loopholes

44 mins ago | 8 Views

CCZ, govt launch QR code system

48 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's gold boom masked by environmental ruin

50 mins ago | 8 Views

IDBZ manager probed in student facility fraud

56 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's diamond wealth enriches elites

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

PSL won't save Dynamos

6 hrs ago | 296 Views

Bulawayo water, sewer woes persist

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Yadah goalkeeper assault sparks outrage

6 hrs ago | 282 Views

Villagers report councillor of 'embezzling' US$942

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Fishing ban on Lake Chivero to stay

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bulawayo mulls night patrols to tackle littering

10 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimra's new system sees number of tax payers double

10 hrs ago | 229 Views

Bulawayo's food insecure received pay outs

10 hrs ago | 87 Views

Harare sets 3 year deadline for kombi ban

10 hrs ago | 371 Views

War veteran's smart city dream stalled

10 hrs ago | 136 Views

Chaos erupts in Zanu-PF affiliate ZEPPDRA

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zanu-PF DCC Chair in assault storm

10 hrs ago | 123 Views

+40,000 vehicles vanish after entering Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 455 Views

Bitter estate wrangle sucks in top judges

11 hrs ago | 150 Views

Traders seek Chiwenga's help over market fees

11 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe Agricultural Show 2025 kicks off

11 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 1,000 title deeds

11 hrs ago | 126 Views

Qatari royalty to meet Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce GPS tracking for motorists

11 hrs ago | 294 Views

Econet in aggressive tech roll-out

11 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabweans must stop Chinese plunder of our country and destruction of our future

22 hrs ago | 339 Views

We were alive, but never truly lived

22 hrs ago | 252 Views

Armed robbers nabbed

22 hrs ago | 1076 Views

SEO that converts in financial services - Why Absolute Digital Media leads the global pack

22 hrs ago | 48 Views

Former Senator dies

23 Aug 2025 at 20:00hrs | 960 Views

Ex-headmaster stuns Zanu-PF funeral

23 Aug 2025 at 19:56hrs | 1105 Views

US$19 billion windfall for Zimbabwe

23 Aug 2025 at 18:32hrs | 1668 Views

Harare suburban office rentals surge

23 Aug 2025 at 18:04hrs | 356 Views

Chery Zimbabwe unveils flagship showroom

23 Aug 2025 at 18:03hrs | 170 Views

Chivayo donates 10 luxury buses to Johanne Masowe

23 Aug 2025 at 18:02hrs | 639 Views

Zvigananda laugh while words replace justice in Zimbabwe

23 Aug 2025 at 18:01hrs | 397 Views

Foot and mouth under control

23 Aug 2025 at 18:00hrs | 85 Views

ASIF endorses Mutapa Investment Fund

23 Aug 2025 at 14:58hrs | 122 Views

Sipho Mazibuko awaits judgment

23 Aug 2025 at 14:57hrs | 368 Views

Chiwenga courts major diamond firm

23 Aug 2025 at 14:56hrs | 205 Views

WFP eyes Zimbabwe as regional food hub

23 Aug 2025 at 14:55hrs | 127 Views

Air Ambulance Servicesaves 778 lives nationwide

23 Aug 2025 at 14:54hrs | 82 Views

Rethinking the global village

23 Aug 2025 at 14:54hrs | 52 Views

Chipinge pupils sue Green Fuel for US$110,000 over assault

23 Aug 2025 at 14:53hrs | 172 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten gun licensing

23 Aug 2025 at 14:52hrs | 179 Views

Hararians told to flush with bigger buckets

23 Aug 2025 at 09:20hrs | 498 Views

Zimbabwe takes over Kaza Chairmanship

23 Aug 2025 at 09:19hrs | 141 Views

Highlanders gamble on return of 'The Dutch Nomad'

23 Aug 2025 at 09:16hrs | 308 Views