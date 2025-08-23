Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's gold boom masked by environmental ruin

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe's gold sector is experiencing one of its strongest rallies in years, but behind the production surge lies a darker reality of smuggling, lawlessness, and environmental collapse that threatens to undermine the gains.

Gold output has climbed sharply, with 24.3 metric tons produced in the first seven months of 2025—a 40% increase compared to the same period last year. Analysts project that output could surpass 40 tons by year-end, setting a new record, boosted by record global gold prices which hit US$3,500 an ounce in April.

The rebound marks a stunning recovery from the depths of Zimbabwe's 2008 economic crisis, when output collapsed to just three tons. The boom has also driven a spike in exploration, straining the country's testing laboratories that are now battling to keep up with mineral sample verifications.

But the growth masks deep fractures. The International Crisis Group estimates Zimbabwe is losing US$1.5 billion annually through gold smuggling, while artisanal miners and politically connected operations fuel violence, corruption, and environmental degradation.

Civil society organisations, led by the Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG), have repeatedly raised alarm over conditions at Redwing Mine in Penhalonga, run by Better Brands Mining Company, owned by Zanu-PF legislator and gold dealer Scott Sakupwanya.

CNRG executive director Farai Maguwu described the mine as "a security threat and environmental disaster," citing violent clashes among politically aligned groups, extortion rackets disguised as "protection fees," and chaotic mining that sidesteps Ministry of Mines oversight.

"The situation in Penhalonga has seriously degenerated and needs an urgent solution. The government needs a proper investor to take over Penhalonga. The Better Brands model is a security threat and environmental disaster," Maguwu said.

Dozens of miners are believed to have died since Better Brands took over operations. Fatalities, often unreported, include two workers who drowned in underground floodwaters at Rezende Mine in 2023.

A 2022 CNRG petition accused the company of bypassing Environmental Impact Assessments and introducing unsafe production-sharing arrangements that expose miners to collapsing shafts and frequent accidents. Local monitors estimate at least five deaths a month.

In Shurugwi, Chinese-owned Cheng Xi Mine has been accused of devastating the Boterekwa mountain ranges, once a scenic natural landmark. Unregulated operations, allegedly protected by political connections, have scarred landscapes and endangered local ecosystems.

Similarly, in Mazowe, unregulated gold digging has been linked to political patronage networks that drive illicit financial flows. A CNRG report, Zimbabwe's Disappearing Gold: The Case of Mazowe and Penhalonga, estimates losses of up to US$1.9 billion annually.

Once one of Zimbabwe's most productive assets—producing 1.1 million ounces between 1966 and 2004—Redwing Mine is now synonymous with chaos, violence, and smuggling. Critics argue that the informalised model has converted it into a hub of lawlessness, undermining both community safety and state revenues.

Despite record-breaking output, the unchecked violence, ecological collapse, and illicit financial flows raise doubts over whether Zimbabwe's gold boom can deliver meaningful national benefits.

As CNRG warns, without decisive reforms, Zimbabwe's glittering production figures risk becoming yet another mirage in the country's troubled extractive history.

Source - CNRG
More on: #Gold, #Ruin, #Violenc

Comments


Must Read

Foreigner arrested after Harare car break-in spree

43 mins ago | 32 Views

Bureaucracy fuels tender loopholes

44 mins ago | 8 Views

CCZ, govt launch QR code system

48 mins ago | 6 Views

RBZ guarantees US$ contracts beyond 2030

52 mins ago | 16 Views

IDBZ manager probed in student facility fraud

56 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's diamond wealth enriches elites

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

PSL won't save Dynamos

6 hrs ago | 296 Views

Bulawayo water, sewer woes persist

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Yadah goalkeeper assault sparks outrage

6 hrs ago | 282 Views

Villagers report councillor of 'embezzling' US$942

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Fishing ban on Lake Chivero to stay

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bulawayo mulls night patrols to tackle littering

10 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimra's new system sees number of tax payers double

10 hrs ago | 229 Views

Bulawayo's food insecure received pay outs

10 hrs ago | 87 Views

Harare sets 3 year deadline for kombi ban

10 hrs ago | 371 Views

War veteran's smart city dream stalled

10 hrs ago | 136 Views

Chaos erupts in Zanu-PF affiliate ZEPPDRA

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zanu-PF DCC Chair in assault storm

10 hrs ago | 123 Views

+40,000 vehicles vanish after entering Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 455 Views

Bitter estate wrangle sucks in top judges

11 hrs ago | 150 Views

Traders seek Chiwenga's help over market fees

11 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe Agricultural Show 2025 kicks off

11 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 1,000 title deeds

11 hrs ago | 126 Views

Qatari royalty to meet Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce GPS tracking for motorists

11 hrs ago | 294 Views

Econet in aggressive tech roll-out

11 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabweans must stop Chinese plunder of our country and destruction of our future

22 hrs ago | 339 Views

We were alive, but never truly lived

22 hrs ago | 252 Views

Armed robbers nabbed

22 hrs ago | 1076 Views

SEO that converts in financial services - Why Absolute Digital Media leads the global pack

22 hrs ago | 48 Views

Former Senator dies

23 Aug 2025 at 20:00hrs | 960 Views

Ex-headmaster stuns Zanu-PF funeral

23 Aug 2025 at 19:56hrs | 1105 Views

US$19 billion windfall for Zimbabwe

23 Aug 2025 at 18:32hrs | 1668 Views

Harare suburban office rentals surge

23 Aug 2025 at 18:04hrs | 356 Views

Chery Zimbabwe unveils flagship showroom

23 Aug 2025 at 18:03hrs | 170 Views

Chivayo donates 10 luxury buses to Johanne Masowe

23 Aug 2025 at 18:02hrs | 639 Views

Zvigananda laugh while words replace justice in Zimbabwe

23 Aug 2025 at 18:01hrs | 397 Views

Foot and mouth under control

23 Aug 2025 at 18:00hrs | 85 Views

ASIF endorses Mutapa Investment Fund

23 Aug 2025 at 14:58hrs | 122 Views

Sipho Mazibuko awaits judgment

23 Aug 2025 at 14:57hrs | 368 Views

Chiwenga courts major diamond firm

23 Aug 2025 at 14:56hrs | 205 Views

WFP eyes Zimbabwe as regional food hub

23 Aug 2025 at 14:55hrs | 127 Views

Air Ambulance Servicesaves 778 lives nationwide

23 Aug 2025 at 14:54hrs | 82 Views

Rethinking the global village

23 Aug 2025 at 14:54hrs | 52 Views

Chipinge pupils sue Green Fuel for US$110,000 over assault

23 Aug 2025 at 14:53hrs | 172 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten gun licensing

23 Aug 2025 at 14:52hrs | 179 Views

Hararians told to flush with bigger buckets

23 Aug 2025 at 09:20hrs | 498 Views

Zimbabwe takes over Kaza Chairmanship

23 Aug 2025 at 09:19hrs | 141 Views

Highlanders gamble on return of 'The Dutch Nomad'

23 Aug 2025 at 09:16hrs | 308 Views