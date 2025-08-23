Latest News Editor's Choice


CCZ, govt launch QR code system

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ), in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, has unveiled a new initiative to combat the rising threat of counterfeit goods in local markets.

Speaking at the Consumer Affairs and Anti-Counterfeit Workshop, CCZ chief executive officer Rosemary Mpofu said the organisation had developed a Quick Response (QR) code system to help consumers verify the authenticity of products before purchase.

"Now we are at a stage that we have concluded the piloting stage and we are now going to be launching the CCZ Verified platform, which will enable consumers to scan products to see whether they are authentic or counterfeits," Mpofu said, urging manufacturers to embrace the technology.

The system allows customers to use their mobile phones—via WhatsApp or QR code scanning—to check whether a product is genuine.

"It takes you right to the factory where you can see that indeed this product is genuine. If it is a fake product, it will tell you that this is a fake product. It will also be able to tell you who has manufactured it, everything—all the information should be there," Mpofu explained.

Counterfeiting has become a serious challenge in Zimbabwe, affecting critical sectors such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, and food. The illicit trade not only drains the economy—undermining manufacturers' profitability and competitiveness—but also poses severe public health risks. Fake medicines, in particular, can be ineffective, contaminated, or even deadly.

The retail and sales sector, which contributes about 11.5% of Zimbabwe's GDP, is central to the economy, linking producers to consumers and creating jobs. However, the infiltration of counterfeit goods is eroding trust in the marketplace and discouraging investment.

Economist Wilson Gowora, from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said government is working on policy frameworks to strengthen market oversight and consumer protection.

"We have the Retail and Wholesale Sector Policy, which will provide a strategic framework for sector modernization, regulatory coherence, and inclusive growth. We also have the Consumer Protection Policy, which will consolidate our national approach to safeguarding consumer rights, enhancing market transparency, and ensuring swift redress mechanisms," he said.

Gowora noted that the policies are being developed with broad stakeholder input and will align Zimbabwe's retail sector with international best practices. He added that ministry officers, in coordination with the Consumer Protection Commission, are already operational on the ground to enforce compliance.

"Ethical retail is not just about avoiding penalties," Gowora stressed. "It is about building a brand that consumers trust and a market that investors respect. As a government, we remain committed to supporting this sector through clear policy, robust enforcement, and collaborative engagement."

The launch of the CCZ Verified platform is seen as a key step in restoring consumer confidence and protecting local industry from the growing menace of counterfeits.

Source - Business Times
