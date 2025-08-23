Latest News Editor's Choice


Foreigner arrested after Harare car break-in spree

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
A foreign national who allegedly entered Zimbabwe illegally has been arrested in connection with a series of smash-and-grab incidents that targeted vehicles in Harare.

Police confirmed the arrest of Cassian Pascal Mangombe (45), who is linked to three cases of theft from parked vehicles committed between 18 and 21 August 2025. Authorities, however, did not disclose his country of origin.

The break-ins were reported at Bond Shopping Centre in Mt Pleasant, Greenfields Shopping Centre along Samora Machel Avenue, and Village Walk Shopping Centre in Borrowdale, where thieves made off with three laptops and fuel coupons.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said detectives moved in after a crucial lead.

"On 22nd August 2025, detectives from CID Theft From Car received information which linked the suspect to the cases. The detectives tracked the suspect leading to his arrest in Msasa, Harare. The arrest led to the recovery of fuel coupons stolen on 19th August 2025 from a parked Toyota Hilux vehicle at Village Walk Shopping Centre, Borrowdale," said Comm Nyathi.

Further investigations revealed that Mangombe had already shipped the stolen laptops to his home country via a cross-border bus.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police has engaged INTERPOL to facilitate the recovery of the stolen laptops," Comm Nyathi added.

Police say additional details will be released as investigations widen into what could be part of a broader international theft network.

Source - B-Metro
