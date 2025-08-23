Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Schools close over spousal dispute

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
A bitter ownership dispute between former business partners Janet Dapi and Watson Mirio Magwenzi is putting the education of more than 300 learners at Elizzy and Dyllan Primary and Secondary Schools at risk. The conflict, which involves legal, ethical, and social concerns, has sparked alarm among parents, teachers, and the broader community.

Founded in 2022 in Chitungwiza and later relocated to Hwedza, the school benefited from significant infrastructural development, including borehole drilling and classroom construction, largely under Dapi's financial and administrative leadership. The institution has earned a reputation for academic excellence, achieving one of the highest Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council Ordinary Level pass rates in Hwedza district, and recently won a zonal athletics championship.

The dispute escalated after Marondera Magistrate Tamara Chibindi granted an interdict preventing Dapi and the school from carrying out any business at the Hwedza premises pending the outcome of an eviction suit at the High Court. The ruling also bars interference with the applicant's operations at the site.

Dapi alleges that Magwenzi exploited political and familial connections, including his cousin Headman Munzverengi, to acquire state leasehold rights over the school land, despite her prior legal and financial contributions. Among those affected by the dispute is the couple's own 13-year-old child, highlighting the personal toll of the conflict.

In her complaint to the police, Dapi accused Headman Munzverengi of soliciting bribes and stated that she was being deliberately sidelined as a woman. She alleged attempts to manipulate official records and accused traditional leaders of colluding to reallocate the school land to Magwenzi's family.

The High Court is set to hear the case on September 11. Meanwhile, stakeholders have petitioned the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to intervene, calling for the reoccupation of the school premises, restoration of educational services, and investigation into the legality of the land reallocation.

"The dispute is a direct assault on children's access to education and their right to a stable academic environment," the petitioners said, emphasizing concerns over systemic gender discrimination and the potential long-term impact on learners.

As the legal battle unfolds, parents and educators remain hopeful that the courts and government will act swiftly to safeguard the interests of the students and ensure uninterrupted education at the school.

Source - Newsday
More on: #School, #Close, #Dispute

Comments


Must Read

Govt tightens grip on council recruitment

22 mins ago | 12 Views

Kaindu's revival mission lifts Dynamos

23 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Qatari delegation at State House

24 mins ago | 16 Views

'Mnangagwa should dissolve Cabinet'

26 mins ago | 35 Views

Zesa completes massive meter rollout project

28 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe is losing over US$6bn to illicit financial flows

28 mins ago | 8 Views

RBZ to engage mobile operators on currency parity

29 mins ago | 7 Views

Tobacco producer seeks ban on public smoking

30 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe's ICT Ministry faces critical staff shortages

31 mins ago | 7 Views

Foreigner arrested after Harare car break-in spree

11 hrs ago | 508 Views

Bureaucracy fuels tender loopholes

11 hrs ago | 111 Views

CCZ, govt launch QR code system

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe's gold boom masked by environmental ruin

11 hrs ago | 141 Views

RBZ guarantees US$ contracts beyond 2030

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

IDBZ manager probed in student facility fraud

11 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe's diamond wealth enriches elites

16 hrs ago | 431 Views

PSL won't save Dynamos

16 hrs ago | 392 Views

Bulawayo water, sewer woes persist

16 hrs ago | 93 Views

Yadah goalkeeper assault sparks outrage

16 hrs ago | 458 Views

Villagers report councillor of 'embezzling' US$942

16 hrs ago | 140 Views

Fishing ban on Lake Chivero to stay

16 hrs ago | 121 Views

Bulawayo mulls night patrols to tackle littering

21 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimra's new system sees number of tax payers double

21 hrs ago | 283 Views

Bulawayo's food insecure received pay outs

21 hrs ago | 94 Views

Harare sets 3 year deadline for kombi ban

21 hrs ago | 497 Views

War veteran's smart city dream stalled

21 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chaos erupts in Zanu-PF affiliate ZEPPDRA

21 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF DCC Chair in assault storm

21 hrs ago | 131 Views

+40,000 vehicles vanish after entering Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 614 Views

Bitter estate wrangle sucks in top judges

21 hrs ago | 185 Views

Traders seek Chiwenga's help over market fees

21 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe Agricultural Show 2025 kicks off

21 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 1,000 title deeds

21 hrs ago | 206 Views

Qatari royalty to meet Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce GPS tracking for motorists

21 hrs ago | 446 Views

Econet in aggressive tech roll-out

21 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabweans must stop Chinese plunder of our country and destruction of our future

23 Aug 2025 at 22:20hrs | 362 Views

We were alive, but never truly lived

23 Aug 2025 at 22:16hrs | 270 Views

Armed robbers nabbed

23 Aug 2025 at 22:11hrs | 1199 Views

SEO that converts in financial services - Why Absolute Digital Media leads the global pack

23 Aug 2025 at 22:06hrs | 52 Views

Former Senator dies

23 Aug 2025 at 20:00hrs | 996 Views

Ex-headmaster stuns Zanu-PF funeral

23 Aug 2025 at 19:56hrs | 1191 Views

US$19 billion windfall for Zimbabwe

23 Aug 2025 at 18:32hrs | 1802 Views

Harare suburban office rentals surge

23 Aug 2025 at 18:04hrs | 379 Views

Chery Zimbabwe unveils flagship showroom

23 Aug 2025 at 18:03hrs | 182 Views

Chivayo donates 10 luxury buses to Johanne Masowe

23 Aug 2025 at 18:02hrs | 664 Views

Zvigananda laugh while words replace justice in Zimbabwe

23 Aug 2025 at 18:01hrs | 441 Views

Foot and mouth under control

23 Aug 2025 at 18:00hrs | 97 Views

ASIF endorses Mutapa Investment Fund

23 Aug 2025 at 14:58hrs | 133 Views